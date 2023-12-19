Indianapolis Taco Bell Cantina appears poised to open soon, despite legal challenge

The state's first Taco Bell Cantina will offer Crunchwrap Supremes, spiked Freezes and a club-like atmosphere at its new downtown Indianapolis location earlier than first expected.

That is, unless a judge intervenes.

The restaurant, announced over the summer, brings Indianapolis into the fold with Chicago, Las Vegas and Nashville as proving grounds for the late-night Cantina concept. However, a neighboring Taco Bell franchisee has sought to block its opening through a lawsuit, claiming the new Taco Bell's close proximity violates state laws governing fair competition between franchisors and their franchisees.

Here's what we know.

What is a Taco Bell Cantina?

According to a news release, the Taco Bell Cantina operates in the same ways as its typical namesake fast-food spots do, but with additional features:

Alcohol service. Beer, but also piña coladas, margaritas, orange creamsicles and liquor versions of Taco Bell frozen drinks.

Designated areas for dine-in, pickup and delivery.

Live music in the evenings, and TVs tuned to sports and other events.

Late hours. It will be open a whopping 20 hours, from 8 a.m. until 4 a.m.

Where is it?

The ground floor, basement and mezzanine of the Lieber Building at 24 W. Washington St. near The Capital Grille. The building previously housed Sugarfire Smokehouse.

When will the Indianapolis Taco Bell Cantina open?

The Cantina's original announcement did not note an opening date, but the local real estate firm that brokered the deal told IndyStar it hoped to open by February, when the NBA All-Star game will descend on downtown.

Flynn Restaurant Group, the owner of the Indianapolis Taco Bell Cantina location, announced Tuesday the restaurant would open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

But there's a small wrinkle.

A lawsuit seeks to bar the Cantina from opening

Alfarah Restaurant Group, which owns the Taco Bell franchise location in the Circle Centre Mall's food court, sued Flynn and Taco Bell in November claiming the Cantina's opening would violate the Indiana Deceptive Franchise Practices Act.

Attempts on Monday to reach representatives for Flynn and Taco Bell for comment on the lawsuit did not yield a response.

The lawsuit cites a part of the Act, which does not allow "the franchisor to compete unfairly with the franchisee within a reasonable area," as its primary reasoning in asking a Marion County judge to bar the Cantina from opening. The Cantina and mall Taco Bell locations are about one-tenth of one mile apart.

What's next?

On Monday, Flynn filed a motion with the court asking for another month to respond to Alfarah's allegations.

On Tuesday morning, Flynn announced to the news media its plans to open the Cantina on Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Heather A. Welch granted Flynn's request for more time.

Unless new legal developments arise in the next few days, the Cantina appears poised to open.

