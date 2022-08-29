Indianapolis teen dead after Monday morning shooting on city's east side

A teen is dead after a shooting Monday morning on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.

Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of North Ritter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive teenage male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Several hours after arrival, he was pronounced dead.

The teen has not yet been identified.

There is no known threat to the public, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article will update.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Teen dead after Monday morning shooting on Indianapolis' east side