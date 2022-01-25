Indianapolis toddler accidentally shoots himself inside home, Indianapolis police say

A small child was injured Monday night after police said the toddler accidentally shot himself inside a residence on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound about 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, near IU Health Methodist Hospital. Police said the child was critically injured when officers responded about 10:30 p.m., but later became stable.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday morning said detectives' preliminary investigation indicates the child accidentally shot himself .

No additional details about the shooting have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis toddler accidentally shoots himself inside home