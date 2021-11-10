Indianapolis violence reduction director resigns amid record homicides: 'It takes a toll'

For the past three and a half years, Shonna Majors has been close to some of the most violent crimes in Indianapolis.

She's comforted families at late-night crime scenes, prevented people from turning verbal arguments physical and temporarily relocated people to hotel rooms when a domestic situation became violent. And she's done it through some of Indianapolis' deadliest years on record.

“There's only so much murder people can take mentally and emotionally," Majors told IndyStar. "...it takes a toll on you after a while.”

Indianapolis crime: After violent weekend, Indianapolis breaks criminal homicide record with 218 deaths

So, Majors said, she is resigning from her position as Indianapolis' community violence reduction director. Her last day is Friday.

“I feel like I've laid a good foundation and done all I can do, and it's time for someone else to come in and do what they can do," Majors said. "I just want to deepen my work. I enjoyed this work, but it’s time to take a different approach.”

Story continues below the gallery.

Reflections on service

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in a statement on Majors' resignation praised her as a "critical leader" who amplified grassroots violence reduction and prevention efforts throughout the city.

"We are grateful for her dedicated service, which has allowed us to build a strong foundation for significant investments over the next three years," Hogsett said.

Majors was hired in June 2018 as part of Hogsett's broader violence prevention initiative during a time of rising violent crime. She was the city's first community violence reduction director and was tasked, Hogsett said at the time, with being the bridge between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

'Healing together': Looking for solutions after Indianapolis' most violent year yet

The Office of Public Health and Safety has largely accomplished that goal over the years, Majors said Tuesday, noting her team is often on the road "to interface with community members and make relationships that last.”

Story continues

“I think that we did a great job of engaging the community and trying to give some people hope that this isn't, you know, hopeless," Majors said of her time working with the city. "That it takes all of us to work together.”

She led a new push to inspect how Indianapolis handles community crime reduction grants — something city leaders have pumped millions of dollars into over the years. Community groups who receive those funds for violence reduction efforts, Majors said, must now report performance measures monthly to ensure they continue to do what they promised.

A search for solutions

But the violence in Indianapolis over the past couple years has only gotten worse.

After a downtick in 2019 from the record 178 homicides in 2018, the number of homicides surged to 245 in 2020. Indianapolis over the weekend set a new criminal homicide record and is once again on the brink of passing its total homicide record set last year.

Majors on Tuesday pointed to increased funding to public safety efforts — particularly the allocation of about $150 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — as ways to curb that continued violence.

Unlike in 2018 when the city could award about $300,000 per year in grant funding, Indianapolis' three-year anti-violence plan will now allocate $45 million toward anti-violence community grants. Another $37 million is expected to go toward group violence intervention programming, according to a city proposal, and the hiring of 50 additional peacemakers in the coming years.

Story continues below the gallery.

"The city has recognized that there is an issue with this gun violence and what it takes is the funding that we never had," Majors said. "Now that there is funding in place, I think the city will be able to engage even grassier grassroots organizations in these community areas... to engage them further in their own neighborhoods and allow them to affect change in a way that tailors to their neighborhood specifically.”

Op-Ed: Mothers of murdered children can help end gun violence. Listen to us.

But Majors acknowledged it will take more than just a community push to stop the violence. Law enforcement officials need a "different mindset" when they engage with the community, she said, and the criminal justice system needs an "overhaul."

The COVID-19 pandemic, Majors noted, has hurt some of the prevention work. During the height of the pandemic, her staff was no longer able to connect with the community in-person. It was difficult to maintain those connections, she said, and those effects are still felt.

The next steps

Majors has not yet decided her next move. She plans to spend the next few weeks with family — something she hasn't had the time to do much of in the past three and a half years.

She said she's proud she's been able to "level the playing field" when it comes to helping grassroots organizations compete with bigger organizations for grant dollars. And she added she plans to stay connected to the violence prevention and criminal justice world — no matter where she ends up.

Prior to becoming violence reduction director, Majors held positions involving workforce development, re-entry and human resources for employers such as the U.S. Department of Labor, Public Advocates of Community Re-Entry and CoreCivic, which manages Marion County Jail II.

That experience, she said, will help her educate and advocate for others — be it at a neighborhood association meeting or elsewhere.

“I can't preach to the community to deal with their trauma and get help and, you know, make better decisions for them if I don't do it myself," Majors said.

"I'm definitely looking forward to more of a work-life balance and spending some much needed time with my own family," she added, "and contributing at a level to the community as I have been."

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shonna Majors: Indianapolis violence reduction director resigns