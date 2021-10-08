Indianapolis woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop outside Manvel

Oct. 7—An Indianapolis woman was arrested outside Manvel, N.D., after attempting to flee an officer during a traffic stop Thursday morning, Oct. 7.

Kiersten Murphree, 26, was charged with driving under suspension, false information to law enforcement and fleeing a peace officer. She also had a warrant for her arrest from Pasco County, Fla.

According to a release from North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Murphree's vehicle in I-29 near mile marker 151 just after 11 a.m. Thursday. When he asked her to step out of the vehicle, she put the car in drive and fled the traffic stop, the release states.

Murphree then allegedly took the Manvel exit at a high rate of speed and ran off the roadway, driving through a barbed wire fence, which punctured her tire, allowing officers to take her into custody, according to NDHP.