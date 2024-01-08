Indiana's 2024 legislative session begins today: Here's what you need to know

The 2024 legislative session begins today, and lawmakers hope it'll be a quick two and a half months.

They took care of the biennial budget last year, so what's left for this year is a tighter schedule and a shorter list of priorities. At the top of that list appears to be education, which makes up half the state budget ― specifically, reading literacy among third graders and chronic absenteeism.

During the first week, the Republican and Democratic caucuses will share their official priorities, as will Gov. Eric Holcomb. Holcomb will also deliver his final State of the State address. Then, the work of lawmaking will begin.

Here's everything to know on this first day of Session.

Short and sweet, and low on controversy?

Leaders in the House and Senate continue to drive home their intention for a short, uncontroversial session that will mostly focus on tweaks to state law rather than large, wholesale change.

They have a "get in and get out" mentality, House Speaker Todd Huston has said.

That may not prevent individual lawmakers from going rogue.

"Sometimes we can’t help ourselves so don’t go to sleep on us," State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, said at the Dentons Legislative Conference in December.

It appears to be an education session

Leaders have said their top concerns have to do with chronic absenteeism and reading proficiency in schools ― both of which have been getting worse ― though they haven't yet landed on what to do about them.

The pandemic had a significant effect on absenteeism: About a fifth of Indiana students miss at least 10% of school days, or about three and a half weeks of school; before COVID-19, about 11% of students were chronicly absent, according to the state Board of Education.

The statistics vary from school to school, grade to grade. In 84 Indiana schools, half of students are chronicly absent. Attending school less than 94% of the time can lead to negative academic impacts, according to the state Board of Education.

Literacy rates among Indiana's third-graders have dropped nearly 10% in the last decade. This decline started before the pandemic, but certainly worsened during. Last year, a fifth of third-graders did not pass the I-READ, the state's standardized reading test.

And far more students who fail the test are being pushed on to fourth grade. In 2012, nearly all of the 2,000 students who failed the test were held back in third grade; in 2023, only about 5% of the 8,300 students who failed were held back.

Last session, lawmakers passed a law requiring teacher preparation programs to incorporate the science of reading, the theory of reading that emphasizes phonics and has been at the center of a broiling national debate around how to properly teach reading.

Republican leaders are talking about finding ways to narrow the exemptions for being held back in third grade; Democrats want to focus more on adding supports for students before they reach the point of failure, such as lowering the mandatory minimum age for schooling.

Plus: Republican Sen. Jeff Raatz, chair of the Senate education committee, said he plans to file a bill restricting cell phone use in classrooms.

Childcare gets bipartisan interest

Both Republicans and Democrats this year have talked about the need to do something to address access to affordable childcare ― the subject of an hours-long interim study committee meeting over the summer.

It's a big priority for the Indiana Chamber, too, which sees it as a workforce issue: Access to childcare means more participation in the workforce.

Indiana's licensed childcare providers can serve about 188,000 children, or about 40% of the 500,000 children who may need care, according to Brighter Futures Indiana.

But it's unclear what can be done to increase capacity without spending money, and leaders have no intention of reopening the budget. Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, hinted at possible legislation in the Senate loosening regulations to allow more players in the space.

The study committee came up recommendations for legislation that the bipartisan committee unanimously approved, including making child care workers eligible for public subsidies for their own children, and reducing the minimum age for being alone with a child from 21 to 18.

Bills we're seeing so far

Senators have until Jan. 9 to file their bills, and representatives until Jan. 11. Only a handful of bills have been filed as of Thursday, none addressing the priority issues yet.

A few bills that stand out so far include:

Senate Bill 14, allowing the attorney general, secretary of state, state comptroller, or treasurer to carry a handgun in the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 17 and House Bill 1036, requiring age verification on an "adult oriented website" that has "material harmful to minors."

Senate Bill 52, banning the use of dedicated bus lanes for IndyGo's Blue Line.

Senate Bill 98, making a fetus a "dependent child" for tax purposes.

House Bill 1024, requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations during pregnancy according to the Americans with Disabilities Act and to not deny job opportunities due to pregnancy.

What we likely won't see

Marijuana: Republican leaders are still uninterested in making moves on marijuana legislation, despite momentum from Indiana's neighbors like Ohio, where voters approved legalizing recreational use through a ballot initiative.

Gaming: Former State Rep. Sean Eberhart's guilty plea in a public corruption conspiracy involving the casino industry has put the kibosh on any gaming legislation this session.

What's happening the first week?

Monday: Session begins. Gov. Holcomb will share his legislative priorities and administrative agenda in the morning at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. That afternoon, House and Senate will gavel in, introduce bills in rapid succession and assign them to committees.

Tuesday: Senators have until 4 p.m. to file any remaining bills. Holcomb will give his final State of the State address at 7 p.m.

Thursday: Representatives have until 2 p.m. to file any remaining bills. Meanwhile, several committees will have already started meeting to hear other bills.

There is no Session on Fridays.

How do I track a bill?

Go to iga.in.gov and click "Legislation" and then "Bills" from the dropdown menu. Click the bill you're interested in.

If you're on a desktop, you can view "Bill Actions" on the left side of the screen to track the progress of the bill. If on a cell phone, click "Bill Information" to expand your options, and then you'll see "Bill Actions."

