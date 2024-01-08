Indiana's 2024 session is here. How to find and follow your lawmakers this year.

Indiana’s 2024 legislative session begins this week and state lawmakers are primed to take action on issues that could impact laws across the state.

One of those bills might impact your community, school district or job. As you learn about 2024 bills, you might ask: Who is my state senator? Who is my state representative? How do I follow what they do during session? Or at other times of the year?

Here is what you need to know:

Who are my state lawmakers?

A great place to start is the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov/information/find-legislators.

The page will ask you to put in your street address, city and ZIP code and will show you your state senator, state representative and congressional representatives.

How do I contact my state lawmakers?

Each party and chamber of the Indiana General Assembly has a caucus website where you can find more information about lawmakers in your community.

Each lawmaker has individual pages on their caucus website where you can also find phone numbers and emails for their offices and assistants. Those people should be able to connect you with your legislator or get your questions answered.

Here is where you can find contact pages for state lawmakers.

Indiana House Republicans : Visit www.indianahouserepublicans.com/forms/contact-your-representative/.

Indiana House Democrats : Find your legislator first at indianahousedemocrats.org and then click “Constituent Contact” on their page.

Indiana Senate Republicans : Find your legislator first at indianasenaterepublicans.com and information is available on their page.

Indiana Senate Democrats: Visit indianasenatedemocrats.org/contact/.

Legislators attend Org Day, the ceremonial first day of the 2024 legislative session on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

How can I follow my state lawmakers?

On caucus websites, you can find various ways to get updates from members of the Indiana General Assembly. For example, House and Senate Democrats and Republicans all have e-newsletters you can sign up to receive. If you are a fan of regular email inbox updates, several House Democrats also have Substack newsletters, according to the platform.

You can also follow lawmakers and each caucus on various social media platforms. Indiana House and Senate Republicans and House and Senate Democrats all have pages on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

