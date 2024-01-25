Indiana's Death Penalty History
Indiana's Death Penalty History
Former former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the founder of WWE
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
Experts say that recent, unexplained weight loss is a "well-known phenomenon" associated with cancer. But other health conditions can cause weight loss as well.
Investors are weighing Tesla's downbeat earnings as they look to a key update on US economic health.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
This easy-to-use monitor is compact enough for travel, but it can keep your home safe, too.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
OpenAI is always making slight adjustments to its models and pricing, and today brings just such an occasion. GPT-3.5 Turbo is the model most people interact with, usually through ChatGPT, and it serves as a kind of industry standard now — if your answers aren't as good as ChatGPT's, why bother?
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six so-called "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services". In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.