Indiana's Jim Banks proposes office to police colleges on affirmative action policies

Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is partnering with an Ohio senator on a bill that would require universities to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year that struck down affirmative action.

The College Admissions Accountability Act would create an office to investigate reports of so-called discrimination in higher education admissions departments and establish a process for people to file allegations against admissions offices.

In a news release Tuesday, Banks, who's running for U.S. Senate, said the legislation would require universities to “stop discriminating against applicants.”

“Universities should accept students based on merit and achievement, not the color of their skin,” Banks said in the release. “Race based admissions have divided our country further and we must pull the plug on this unjust social engineering once and for all.”

Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance introduced the Senate version of the bill this week, which was referred to a committee that reviews education topics.

The Supreme Court in June ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s use of race-based admissions policies violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The decision was heavily criticized by liberal-leaning members of the court who said the action rolled back precedent and progress in diversifying campuses around the country.

