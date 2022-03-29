Indianola Ave business owner: 'I am extremely worried.' City plan will 'decimate' parking

April Rhodes
·4 min read
A cyclist rides along Indianola Avenue in Clintonville, where business owners are concerned about a proposal to eliminate parking on the east side of the street between East Weber and Midgard roads for a bike lane, saying it will hurt business.
A cyclist rides along Indianola Avenue in Clintonville, where business owners are concerned about a proposal to eliminate parking on the east side of the street between East Weber and Midgard roads for a bike lane, saying it will hurt business.

In September 2020, I followed a dream and opened The Little Light Collective, a vintage co-op at 3041 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville. My business is not just my dream, but the collective dreams of more than 35 other women.

All these women share my space and sell their vintage treasures, handmade goods, and curated clothing and housewares.

My business is about supporting and uplifting these women.

With a focus on antiques and secondhand treasures, we help reduce waste for the better of our earth. With space to gather, we help people connect, and with classes and events, we encourage creativity and community. With the addition of pop-ups and local artist features, we support and promote others.

April Rhodes is the owner of The Little Light Collective in Clintonville, where she also resides.
April Rhodes is the owner of The Little Light Collective in Clintonville, where she also resides.

Starting a business during the pandemic was difficult. During the height of the pandemic, I employed strict COVID-19 protocols, including a limit on the number of people allowed in the store at any given time and enforcing mask mandates.

Navigating the pandemic isn’t easy but supporting both customers and vendors is our top priority. Now, I am extremely worried. Should city officials get their way and decimate parking along Indianola Avenue, we will experience another setback— and this one will be permanent.

More: Indianola businesses present petitions opposing plan to remove parking for bike lane

Indianola businesses supported and agreed to the bike lane configuration the City of Columbus proposed as Option 4, which preserves parking on both sides of Indianola in the business district, even though parking is reduced by 50% along the entire Indianola corridor.

It is important to note that consultants hired by the city said this much removal of parking places an “unacceptable burden” on local businesses.

The Option 4 plan agreement included me as a business owner, an area resident and someone who bikes in the area. The plan is a solution that achieves a bike lane and still preserves parking on both sides along the business section of the corridor.

But at the end of December 2021, without any further discussion or notice to either the businesses or area residents, the City of Columbus changed course. Their plan removes 64% of on-street parking, leaving only 30 spaces near the businesses and no parking on the east side of Indianola Avenue.

More: Indianola Avenue businesses worry removing parking for bike lane will hurt bottom line

This is going to be devastating for many businesses, including mine. Many of my vendors bring in and sell large items, so it’s essential that they be able to park close to the store for at least the time it takes to load their product in or out. Convenient parking is also important to our customers, who expect to be able to park closely in order to load fragile or larger items into their vehicles.

Business owners along Indianola Avenue in Clintonville have submitted petitions to the city of Columbus opposing a plan to remove parking on the east side of the street between East Weber and Midgard roads for a bike lane, saying the plan will hurt their businesses. Bike advocates don&#39;t want a shared lane with traffic and want the separate bike lane for safety reasons.
Business owners along Indianola Avenue in Clintonville have submitted petitions to the city of Columbus opposing a plan to remove parking on the east side of the street between East Weber and Midgard roads for a bike lane, saying the plan will hurt their businesses. Bike advocates don't want a shared lane with traffic and want the separate bike lane for safety reasons.

Businesses along this area of Indianola already have some struggle with the existing parking, especially on the weekends when all neighboring businesses are open. If people can’t park near me, I am going to lose customers to other — more convenient — shopping options.

As a resident of the neighborhood, I know how difficult parking can be on our nearby side streets. If the city removes that 64% of on-street parking along Indianola, this is going to force even more cars into the neighborhood — forcing some residents to park further from their homes.

On my own residential street, for example, we do not have sidewalks. When we go for family walks, my husband and I have to push our toddler’s stroller on the street. If more cars are parked along our side streets, this will become more difficult and less safe to do.

More: Columbus prefers bike lanes with parking on parts of Indianola, others want bike lanes only

Safe, accessible parking is important not only for customers, business owners, and residents, but also for those in our community with limited mobility, including people who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

Therefore, I’m asking Columbus leaders to show that they care about independent, small businesses, our patrons, and neighbors. This affects real-life people whose storefronts are their livelihood, not to mention the huge risk we business owners have shouldered during such an unprecedented time.

More: Separate bike lane or preserve Indianola parking? Groups mount competing campaigns

I’m simply asking for city officials to please consider how this current plan will affect not only us, but our shoppers, neighbors, and community. Please return to the earlier compromise and plan we all agreed upon.

April Rhodes is the owner of The Little Light Collective in Clintonville, where she also resides.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Will reducing parking on Indianola Avenue affect businesses?

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. DeSantis: Say ‘no’ to harmful SB 1382 | Opinion

    Under a bill awaiting action by Gov. DeSantis, state tax audits for small businesses will get a lot worse.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari adds $77.5 million to its Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has added $77.5 million to its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. The new capital will be used for expansion into new store formats, building a logistics and fulfillment network and hiring for GrowSari’s operations, technology and data science teams.

  • Philadelphia's office occupancy well below pre-pandemic levels

    Data: Kastle Systems; Chart: Axios VisualsPhiladelphia's office occupancy levels are at 37.9%, almost 2 percentage points below the national average. Between the lines: It's a significant improvement compared to late January, when levels dipped to around 20% during a surge in COVID-19 cases driven in part by the Omicron variant. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut it's still nowhere near a return to pre-pandemic levels in Februa

  • Analyst Report: Adobe Inc

    Based in San Jose, California, Adobe Inc. provides software for creative professionals, consumers and enterprises. Its products are organized into three segments. The flagship Digital Media segment, comprising over 70% of revenue, includes the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud business, with such applications as Acrobat, Photoshop and Flash Player. The Digital Experience segment includes the legacy Omniture web analytics businesses. The third segment is the small Publishing and Advertising segment. The company acquired Omniture in October 2009. Adobe derives about 43% of its revenue from markets outside the Americas.

  • How To Know If Your Business Idea Is Something To Pursue

    Dreamers have it easy. They don't need business plans, market analysis or PR strategies. They don't have to risk their savings, face failure or carry the weight of employees depending on them -- but...

  • Broadway Brewery to open new taproom on Ninth Street in early April

    The taproom will only provide beverages, offering 15 beers on draft.

  • New East Side business center opens to get entrepreneurs’ ideas off the ground. Here’s how

    Free business services for KC entrepreneurs will be available at 50th and Prospect starting April 1.

  • My First 5 Years in Business: 6 Entrepreneurs Share What They Learned

    What is the new business survival rate? According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy's October 2020 report, an average of 67.6% of new employer establishments survived at...

  • Does Web 3.0 Offer a Moment of Reset Between Brands and Consumers?

    Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology, sees new opportunities for brands to engage shoppers.

  • Fortaris Capital Advisors Announces Efficient Tool for Reputation Management

    Bloomfield Hills, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Fortaris Capital Advisors announces efficient tool for reputation management. With the speed at which negative online content can become viral, Fortaris Capital Advisors has been working diligently on a way to offer a more proactive tool to our clients to protect them from being blindsided by costly media content. Figure 1: Fortaris Capital Advisors announces efficient tool for reputation managementTo view an enhanced version of ...

  • Contingent targets broken procurement processes

    The SaaS platform helps companies procure more strategically and better manage supply chain risk and compliance. The company is wrapping up a lot of compliance, supply-chain and supplier challenges and surfaces potential risks. It built on insights I had gathered from previous experience, in and around third-party risks, supply chain and procurement.