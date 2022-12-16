Indianola man charged with rape of minor

Dec. 15—A Pittsburg County man was arrested and charged after an investigation into alleged domestic abuse led to the discovery of an alleged rape against a child.

Clint Lefay Parker, 32, of Indianola, was charged this week with second degree rape and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, according to documents filed this week by the District 18 District Attorney's Office.

Records show Parker was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The bond was set after Special District Judge Mindy Beare found that "prior pattern of abuse exist," according to a court minute. Records show Parker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor in 2017 and received an 18-month deferred sentence.

A probable cause affidavit prepared by Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Michael Glasco, the investigation into Parker after possible domestic violence was reported at a residence in Hartshorne between Parker and a woman.

The woman told investigators an argument with Parker began after the woman found Parker laying together asleep on the floor with her minor daughter and believed Parker had sex with her daughter, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the woman told investigators she yelled at Parker and was walking away when Parker shoved her and "popped" the woman with a towel. The report states the man grabbed her by the arm and threw her on the floor before dragging her.

Two other children who were at the residence at the time of the alleged abuse told investigators they saw Parker shove their mother, the affidavit states.

Glasco wrote in his report he arrested Parker for domestic abuse after seeing injuries on the woman.

In an interview with investigators, the daughter told investigators that she did see Parker shove her mother "a couple of times," the report states.

Glasco wrote in his report he shifted the interview with the daughter from the alleged domestic abuse to her relationship with Parker. The daughter told Glasco that Parker had sex with her.

The affidavit states the daughter told investigators the father of her baby was Parker and that he forced himself on her and she was scared and did not know how to tell him no.

The report states further investigation will be conducted on whether Parker is the father of the minor child's baby.

