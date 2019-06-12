Indians edge Reds on Mercado's 10th-inning single

Rookie Oscar Mercado ripped a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians posted a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Cincinnati's David Hernandez struck out five of the six batters he faced before being relieved by Raisel Iglesias (1-6) to start the 10th inning. Iglesias allowed a one-out walk to Mike Freeman and a single by Leonys Martin that moved the runner to third.

Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases for Mercado, who singled to left to plate Freeman for Cleveland's first extra-inning win in four opportunities this year.

Carlos Santana belted a solo homer and Lindor collected a pair of doubles for the Indians, who have won five of their past seven overall and 13 of the past 17 games against their intrastate rival.

Brad Hand (3-2) recorded the win after striking out the side in the 10th and fanning four in two scoreless innings.

Rookie Nick Senzel ripped an RBI double in the fifth, and Yasiel Puig had a pair of hits for the Reds, who have scored 16 runs while losing six of their past eight games.

Santana snapped a scoreless draw in the fourth inning by depositing a 2-1 changeup from starter Luis Castillo over the wall in right-center field. The homer was Santana's team-leading 13th of the season and second in four games.

Cincinnati forged a tie at 1 in the fifth inning, as Senzel sent an 0-1 fastball from starter Trevor Bauer off the base of the wall in right-center field to plate Jose Iglesias, who had singled.

Cleveland's bid to reclaim the lead in the sixth inning was thwarted by Castillo, who rebounded after loading the bases on a double and two walks, striking out Jose Ramirez and Jake Bauers.

Bauer allowed one run on six hits in 7 2/3 strong innings, exiting after issuing a two-out walk to Derek Dietrich in the eighth. Oliver Perez relieved Bauer and promptly surrendered an infield hit to pinch hitter Kyle Farmer before Nick Wittgren retired Puig on a flyout to right field.

--Field Level Media