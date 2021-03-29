Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge

  • Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of Coronavirus which will be burnt as part of a ritual during 'Holi' festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • Indians perform rituals around a bonfire during Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also marks the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Indian children spray water as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • People make a ritualistic fire as part of Holi festival celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
  • Indians perform rituals around a bonfire during Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also marks the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
1 / 11

APTOPIX India Holi Festival

Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country.

Holi marks the advent of spring and is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India. Most years, millions of people throw colored powder at each other in outdoor celebrations. But for the second consecutive year, people were encouraged to stay at home to avoid turning the festivities into superspreader events amid the latest virus surge.

India’s confirmed infections have exceeded 60,000 daily over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February. On Monday, the health ministry reported 68,020 new cases, the sharpest daily rise since October last year. It took the nationwide tally to more than 12 million.

Daily deaths rose by 291 and the virus has so far killed 161,843 people in the country.

The latest surge is centered in the western state of Maharashtra where authorities have tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews. It is considering a strict lockdown.

Cases are also rising in the capital New Delhi and states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The surge coincides with multi-stage state elections marked by large gatherings and roadshows, and the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, celebrated in northern Haridwar city, where tens of thousands of Hindu devotees daily take a holy dip into the Ganges river.

Health experts worry that unchecked gatherings can lead to clusters, adding the situation can be controlled if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, has vaccinated around 60 million people, of which only 9 million have received both doses of vaccine so far.

However, more than 60 million doses manufactured in India have been exported abroad, prompting widespread criticism that domestic needs should be catered to first.

The government said last week that there would be no immediate increase in exports. It said vaccines will be given to everyone over 45 starting April 1.

Recommended Stories

  • India's coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time

    India has reported on Monday its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since October, taking the tally to more than 12 million for the first time ever. A total of 68,020 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. India's overall caseload of 12.04 million - the world's biggest outside the United States and Brazil - had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but increased public gatherings and travel are causing a spurt at a time when a majority of Indians are yet to be vaccinated.

  • Water runs yellow with pollen after heavy rain in Georgia

    Pollen is in the air, on the ground, and now, after rainstorms across Georgia over the weekend, it's filling the water as spring kicks into high gear.

  • GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

    Threats to fine county election officials and overturn results. In addition to their nationwide efforts to limit access to the ballot, Republican lawmakers in some states are moving to gain greater control over the local mechanics of elections, from voter registration all the way to certifying results. The bills, which have already become law in Georgia and Iowa, resurrect elements of former President Donald Trump's extraordinary campaign to subvert his loss, when his backers openly floated the notion of having legislatures override the will of the voters and launched legal challenges against measures that made it easier to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments

    Indonesia expects a slowdown in COVID-19 inoculations next month as India delays shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines, its health minister said on Saturday. India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by Serum Institute of India (SII), prioritising domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported earlier this week. India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get doses from SII.

  • Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said, as security forces tried to quell protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many Islamist groups in Bangladesh accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India. The two countries issued a joint statement celebrating their cooperation and partnership but the Bangladesh government made no comment about the protests.

  • Joel Dahmen wins at Corales Puntacana

    In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 12-under and claim his first win of his PGA TOUR career.

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Holi at Home in London with His Parents

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the holiday while covered in colorful powders, which are a part of the celebration

  • Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

    Mourners fled the shooting at a service for 20-year-old student Thae Maung Maung in Bago near the commercial capital Yangon and there were no immediate reports of casualties, three people in the town told Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," a woman called Aye who was at the service said. Another 12 people were recorded dead in incidents elsewhere in Myanmar by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group on Sunday, taking its total toll of civilians killed since the Feb. 1 coup to 459.

  • India's Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump

    India's richest state, Maharashtra, is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any Indian state since last March, officials said on Sunday. Maharashtra tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai. "In (Sunday's) meeting of the (COVID-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately," the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

  • Hundreds protest Modi visit in Bangladesh

    Tyres were burned and barricades set up to prevent vehicles from passing.The nationwide strike was called by Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates as Protection of Islam. Many Islamist groups in Bangladesh accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India.At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said.Security forces were trying to quell protests against Modi's visit.Activist Abdullah al-Munir said the protest had been peaceful.Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, his first international trip since the outbreak of coronavirus.He left the country on Saturday after holding talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and gifting the country 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

  • India Covid-19: PM Modi 'did not consult' before lockdown

    A BBC investigation finds that key ministries and states were not consulted ahead of the Covid lockdown.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far.

  • Continent-Sized Remnants Of An Alien World May Be Buried Deep Within Earth

    Debris from the explosive crash of the planet Theia into an infant Earth is also widely believed to have formed the moon.

  • Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

    The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian company's boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum, said in January that the vaccine, named Corovax, was expected to be launched by June. On Saturday Poonawalla said the trials of Corovax had kicked off in India, but did not say why the vaccine launch was delayed.

  • Global stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism

    Global stock markets were mixed Monday amid optimism about government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. London opened lower, while Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. U.S. futures were lower following sales of large blocks of stock that news reports said were carried by Archegos Capital Management, run by financier Bill Hwang.

  • Pakistan Hindus celebrate Holi, the festival of colours

    Hindus in Pakistan's port city of Karachi celebrated the Holi festival, dancing and smearing coloured powder on each other on Sunday. Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours is observed mainly in India and across countries at the end of the winter season and with the arrival of the spring harvest season, on the last full moon of the lunar month. Hindus make around two percent of the Muslim-majority Pakistan, where they have long complained of discrimination and violence.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Killing of youths sparks protests in northwest Pakistan

    Thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday as they tried to march on the city of Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of four young men who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to keep them from entering the city of Bannu, which lies on the way to Islamabad, on Sunday evening. The protesters were carrying the bodies of the four young men, aged between 15 and 20, found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • How to turn your backyard into the ultimate outdoor spring fun zone

    After a long and icy winter, spring is finally on the horizon, and with it, the promise of outdoor playtime.