Indiantown man guilty of October 2021 fatal stabbing; ordered to prison

STUART – An Indiantown man avoided a trial Tuesday by pleading guilty to second-degree murder related to a 2021 stabbing incident that left a 21-year-old man dead, according to court records and a state prosecutor.

During a hearing Tuesday, Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco, 22, was ordered to serve 20 years in prison for killing Indiantown resident Manuel Jeremias Souy Perechu, Assistant State Attorney Kristen Chase said after court.

“He pleaded guilty as charged,” she said.

Francisco-Francisco, of the 14700 block of Southwest 175th Court in Indiantown, was arrested days after the Oct. 30, 2021 stabbing, though on a robbery charge related to an incident that happened a month earlier. At the time, Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Francisco-Francisco was responsible for the death of Perechu, originally from Guatemala.

The medical examiner reported finding stab injuries to the lower neck and chest area, records show.

The murder

Sheriff’s officials were called about 2:25 a.m. Oct. 30, 2021, regarding a man in the street near Southwest Jackson Avenue and Southwest 153rd Street in Indiantown. Sheriff’s and fire rescue officials went to the address, and the man was dead, arrest records show.

Investigators spoke to a number of people, including reported witnesses to the homicide, and were told Souy Perechu and three others had been at a local establishment known as the Blue Moon bar.

One witness said he and the others left the bar about 2 a.m. and started walking away. He said two men approached and began fighting Souy Perechu, who was later stabbed.

Another witness said the group met near the bar and went inside. He said the two who were later involved in the fatal encounter sat at a table next to them.

He said Francisco-Francisco and his friend wound up being kicked out of the bar after they were involved in a fight.

Another person said he was robbed about a month earlier in the same plaza as Blue Moon and believed a person in that incident also played a role in the homicide.

That person found the man, later identified as Francisco-Francisco, through Facebook.

Francisco-Francisco was found at a rooming house in the Booker Park area in Indiantown, Budensiek said at the time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, DNA results showed Francisco-Francisco’s blood was at the crime scene. His DNA also was in fingernail clippings from the fatally stabbed man.

The man's DNA turned up on a stain on Francisco-Francisco’s shirt and pants that were recovered from his room at a house in the 14,000 block of Southwest 175th Court in Indiantown.

