Indiantown murderer resentenced to two life sentences for 1999 slaying when he was a teenager

MARTIN COUNTY — A resentencing for a former Indiantown man who was convicted of a murder he committed as a teenager will keep him in prison for life, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Miguel Delcampo, now 40, was resentenced Tuesday at a hearing at the Martin County Courthouse. His case is one of a few thousand nationwide being reviewed in light of a federal strikedown of life sentences for teenaged defendants.

In 1999, investigators said Delcampo, then 17, abducted Anadeli Macedo-Moreno, 19, of Indiantown, from her jewelry store and slit her throat for about $500 in cash and jewelry. He burned her body and dumped it in a canal. Four days later, fishermen found Macedo-Moreno's remains, which had been mauled by alligators.

A "roll of money" Delcampo showed a friend and money he gave his girlfriend connected him to the murder.

He was sentenced in 2001 to life in prison.

Tuesday, a judge re-sentenced Delcampo to life in prison for his convictions for first-degree murder and kidnapping to commit a felony, as well as 15 years for robbery without a firearm or weapon.

Delcampo had been waiting at the Martin County Jail for more than five years for the re-sentencing. It was prompted by the 2012 landmark ruling Miller v. Alabama, which banned mandatory life prison terms for minors. Judges still may re-sentence them to life, but only after considering factors such as their age, maturity, home life and other attributes of youth.

Courts are recognizing evidence that shows children’s brains lack behavior control, which reduces their culpability, psychologists said.

Delcampo was one of 2,500 convicts nationwide, including 300 in Florida and two dozen on the Treasure and Space coasts, whose life sentences have been getting reviewed.

Ashley Milton, a Fort PIerce attorney who represented Delcampo for the re-sentencing, said his case is eligible for a judicial review in three years.

