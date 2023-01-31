India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 billion share sale

FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad
·1 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group firms have lost $65 billion in stock market value since Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report flagged concerns about the group's high debt levels and its suspected improper use of tax havens. Adani has called the report baseless.

A successful completion of the share sale will show investors still believe in the group's prospects and that it can weather the unprecedented short-seller challenge and its aftermath.

Adani Enterprises stock opened at 2,932 rupees, still below the lower end of the share sale's price band of 3,112 rupees.

The issue was subscribed 3% by Monday. The anchor portion of the issue - that accounted for 30% - closed last week with investments from investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company said late on Monday it will invest $400 million in the issue, but the bid has not yet been reflected in the data on Indian exchanges.

The share sale needs at least 90% subscription to go through.

Some other group stocks, including Adani Power, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas, were down 5%-10%.

Adani Wilmar was down 5%, but Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.5% at open.

(Reporting by M. Sriram and Chris Thomas; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as battle with short-seller Hindenburg Research escalates

    Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values. Led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, the Indian group has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about its debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • Activists Ask Bondholders to Stop Funding Adani’s Coal Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist organization is asking bond investors to stop funding Adani Group unless the beleaguered Indian conglomerate “unequivocally halts its coal expansion” and adopts a plan to cut carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to

  • Indian lender PNB has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group -MD

    India's Punjab National Bank has a total exposure of 70 billion rupees ($859.30 million) to Adani Group, but there is currently no worry pertaining to those accounts, the state-run lender's managing director and chief executive said on Monday. Last week, U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research flagged concerns about Adani Group's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani Group has said that it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • Adani Stock Rout Continues Despite Support From Key Investor

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group’s stock market slump entered its fourth session with losses widening to $74 billion, as a short seller’s fraud allegations continued to haunt the Indian conglomerate despite a show of support from a key investor. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans A

  • Adani Group Saga Is Credibility Test for India’s Markets, Institutions

    How New Delhi reacts to fraud allegations by a short seller against one of India’s largest conglomerates will have a major impact on foreign investors’ perception of the country’s attractiveness.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Importers, custodial banks pull rupee down; Asian peers inch up

    Other Asian currencies advanced, led by the onshore Chinese yuan. The onshore yuan, resuming trading after a week, climbed 0.7% to near 6.75 to the dollar. Foreign banks were on the bid on USD/INR at open, and importers were likely active, the trader added.

  • How The White House 'Renters Bill of Rights' May Affect You

    The new White House "Renters Bill of Rights" isn't exactly a nothing burger, but it doesn't take any direct action against the sky-high cost of rentals in many sections of the U.S. The new plan aims to give U.S. renters some relief in the form of government protection against landlords and rental property owners who might otherwise take advantage of any of the estimated 44 million U.S. rental consumers.

  • India's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group issued a detailed riposte on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures. The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence. Adani Group's response comes as its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, pushes ahead with a $2.5 billion share sale.

  • Samsung Electronics Shares Fall After Reporting Drop in Profit

    Samsung Electronics Co.'s shares are trading lower. South Korea's largest company said its quarterly profit tumbled, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for semiconductors. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: Two Flash Buy Signals

    Chinese stocks rebounded with Covid curbs easing, but soaring infections are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • Nets' bench taking advantage of opportunities, learning to 'navigate the ship' without Kevin Durant

    The Nets' second unit scored 66 points to beat the Lakers on Monday, as Cam Thomas and Patty Mills both scored 21 points off the bench. Afterwards, Jacque Vaughn said how proud he is of the team for being ready when their name is called.

  • Adani Enterprises downturn escalates amid Hindenburg fraud allegations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the fallout from Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations against Adani.

  • Asia's Richest Man's Stock Market Bloodbath Continues

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani sees his conglomerate lose tens of billions of dollars in three trading sessions.

  • Clayton County chairman’s secretary facing charges after sending threat to chairman, GBI says

    Holloway turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail on Monday.

  • Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man outside Merced bar, critically injuring him

    Police recovered a folding knife from the scene.

  • As Adani Battles Hindenburg's Report, What Do Its Stock Charts Look Like?

    Adani Enterprises Limited is a holding company that has been in the news a lot recently. Indeed, Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan has covered the Adani story extensively. An investment company based in New York City -- Hindenburg Research -- released a report on Adani Group founder Gautam Adani's business last week, accusing the group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

  • This Online Brokerage Will Pay You $3,500 Just To Open An Account

    Online brokerages are battling each other to win your account. And some are willing to pay up for it.

  • Former GOP New Mexico state House candidate indicted in shootings targeting elected officials

    A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a former Republican candidate for state legislature on 14 criminal charges in relation to conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes and businesses of elected officials, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday. Solomon Peña was arrested on Jan. 16…

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.