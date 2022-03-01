India's Adani makes foray into media business with Quintillion stake

Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Munsif Vengattil
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman

By Munsif Vengattil

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is taking a minority stake in local digital business news platform Quintillion, the companies said in statement on Tuesday, marking billionaire Gautam Adani's first bet in the news industry.

The relationship between Adani Media Ventures and Quintillion "marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media," the statement said, without quantifying the stake Adani was taking.

The news was first reported in September last year when the company appointed veteran Indian journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead its media company Adani Media Ventures.

Pugalia previously was president of Quint Digital Media, the parent company of Quintillion.

The proposed deal excludes other popular Indian digital media properties affiliated with the Quint such as The News Minute and Youth Ki Awaaz, the companies said.

Bloomberg Media in a separate statement said it was ending its equity joint venture with Quintillion in India, which together ran the business news website BloombergQuint.

It was not immediately clear whether Adani picked up Bloomberg's stake.

Gautam Adani is one of Asia's richest alongside Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, which also has interest in India's vibrant media industry.

With Tuesday's move, Adani is set to face off with Reliance which owns India's Network18 that runs several business TV news channels and online platforms.

Adani Group has a market capitalization of over $150 billion, comprising seven publicly listed companies which are in the businesses of operating airports and ports, power generation and transmission, coal and gas trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Government 'for the people' will provide basic health needs for all

    Our national tragedy from the pandemic has been magnified by the lack of a national public health system.

  • Ukrainian government receives $20 million in crypto donations to aid in defense against Russian invasion

    Supporters of Ukraine are donating directly to the government following pleas from officials in the besieged nation

  • U.S. parents still divided over school COVID masking rules -survey

    As public schools around the United States lift COVID-19 mask mandates, parents are divided over the issue, with nearly 43% saying face covering requirements should remain in place to prevent virus transmission, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Most parents who responded also expressed concern about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5, saying they do not have enough information, according to the KFF survey of 1,502 adults conducted between Feb. 9 and 21. Support for masks in schools has been falling since September, when two thirds of people and over 60% of parents favored some level of mask requirements, KFF said.

  • Samuel L. Jackson rejects Joe Rogan's excuse for using N-word and defends Tarantino

    Actor Samuel L. Jackson says that use of the N-word is justified only when it's 'an element of what the story is about.'

  • Premarket: Wall Street lower as Russia, Ukraine plan talks

    U.S. markets were headed for declines on Tuesday after talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the war yielded only an agreement to meet again. Oil prices continue to spike and U.S. benchmark crude eclipsed $100 for the first time since the summer of 2014. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks was threatening Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the sixth day of the war as the Kremlin grew increasingly isolated.

  • Nvidia says employee, company information leaked online after cyber attack

    "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Nvidia added it was working to analyze the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business. At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States.

  • Heavy gardening or the gym just once a week cuts your risk of dying early by a fifth

    New study discovers just how much time it takes each week to reap the benefits of strength training and aerobic exercise

  • eBay Could Soon Permit Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin Payments

    eBay CEO, Jamie Iannone, in an interview, revealed that the platform could be looking at Bitcoin and Ethereum payments soon.

  • Littleton man's truck stolen from DIA parking lot while mid-air, friends say

    A relaxing vacation to Hawaii started as a headache for a Littleton man last Wednesday after learning his car had been stolen from a Denver International Airport parking lot while mid-air.

  • Hungary's Orban faces pressure to cut close ties with Putin

    Hungary's right-wing nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has for more than a decade nurtured close political and economic ties with Russia, giving him the reputation as the Kremlin's closest European Union ally. For weeks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops along the borders of Ukraine, Hungary's neighbor to the east, Orban avoided condemning the buildup and spoke emphatically against applying sanctions. As tensions escalated, Orban even traveled to Moscow, where he met with Putin in the Kremlin, their 12th official visit in as many years, and lobbied for larger shipments of Russian gas.

  • Akron man accused of attempting to rape woman at Suffield Township home

    An Akron man is facing charges stemming from an allegation that he broke into a Suffield Township home and tried to sexually assault a woman there.

  • Ukraine says SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet equipment has arrived

    Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.

  • Disney Says It Will Pause New Film Releases in Russia

    Walt Disney says its pausing the release of films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar. WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures also said they would be delaying movies in Russia.

  • Lawyer Killed In Kentucky Mansion During Home Invasion

    A Kentucky lawyer — the daughter of a prominent former state politician — was shot to death inside her father's mansion last week during a home invasion, which may have been triggered by the presence of a fallout shelter. Jordan Morgan, 32, was at the Richmond mansion of her father and former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan on Feb. 22 when an intruder entered the home, according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police. Police allege that Shannon V. Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, “forced h

  • As Ukraine conflict rages, Biden seeks to unite Americans in annual speech

    U.S. President Joe Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday. With the conflict in Ukraine raging, Biden intends to use the annual speech to stress the importance of countering Putin and push his domestic economic agenda, including reintroducing elements of his stalled Build Back Better program, administration officials said. "Every State of Union speech also reflects a moment of time," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

  • Investors are buying up homes in Philly and driving more competition

    Investors snatched up 15% of homes in the Philadelphia metro last year — more than several other top U.S. metros, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.Why it matters: The flurry of activity from investors is making Philadelphia's hot housing market even more competitive. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The share of homes sold to investors has ticked upward in recent years, the Post found. In 2015, 11% o

  • The West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circle

    As broad-based sanctions cripple the Russian economy, the West is also ratcheting up economic pressure targeted at the country's oligarchs — known for their splashy yachts, big-name investments and piles of dark money squirreled away around the globe.Why it matters: Some of these wealthy Russians may have a measure of influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Europe are hoping that if they squeeze the oligarchs, the oligarchs may pressure Putin. In the longer term, going afte

  • Cost of groceries reach new highs as Ukraine war set to hike prices even further

    Grocery prices reached new highs as inflation hit a nine-year high of 4.3% in February, a survey shows.

  • FIFA Will Allow Russia In World Cup Qualifiers, Despite Czech, Poland, Sweden Boycott Threats – Update

    SECOND UPDATE: 3 PM PACIFIC: World Cup producers FIFA will allow the Russian national soccer team to participate in World Cup qualifying games, the organization said today. The moves comes as Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have declared they will not participate in any matches with Russia in the qualifying rounds. FIFA will allow […]

  • India's top lender stops handling trade with sanctioned Russian entities - sources

    India's top lender will not process any transactions involving Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. "No transactions involving entities, banks, ports or vessels appearing" on a U.S., European Union or United Nations sanctions list shall be processed irrespective of the currency of the transaction, said a letter sent by State Bank of India (SBI) to certain clients. India, which has deep trade and defense ties with Russia, has so far not publicly condemned its long-standing ally, but has called for an end to violence and for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.