India's Aditya-L1 sun probe spots 1st high-energy solar flare

India's newly launched Aditya-L1 sun-studying mission has already captured its first glimpse of a solar flare in high-energy X-rays.

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Aditya-L1 's High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) instrument had spotted the impulsive phase of a solar flare — the powerful burst of energy unleashed by the flare.

That flare occurred on Oct. 29, less than two months after Aditya-L1 — India's first-ever solar probe — lifted off atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Related: Space weather: What is it and how is it predicted?

Aditya-L1, as its name indicates, resides at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1) , which lies about 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth in the direction of the sun. This spot is gravitationally stable, allowing Aditya-L1 to stay in the same spot without using much fuel, and is a good place from which to observe the sun .

The probe carries seven scientific instruments, which will allow it to study everything from the interplanetary magnetic field to the sun's corona , or outer atmosphere.

One of those instruments is HEL1OS, an instrument that concentrates on the X-ray emissions from solar flares. In doing so, scientists hope to understand how a solar flare's high-energy emissions are linked to the electrons and other particles released during these events.

RELATED STORIES:

— Facts about the sun's age, size and history

— ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation

— Powerful sun storm knocks out radio transmissions across North America

Scientists commissioned HEL1OS and brought it online on Oct. 27, beginning the instrument's testing phase. Two days later, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT (1200 and 2200 GMT), HEL1OS recorded a burst of X-ray activity, the telltale indicator of a solar flare. Corroborating the HEL1OS observation, The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-18 (GOES-18) also observed a surge in X-rays at the same time.

Despite the observation, HEL1OS is not yet fully operational. Scientists are continuing to fine-tune and calibrate the instrument.