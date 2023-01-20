India's aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident

A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India has been fined 3 million Indian rupees ($36,979.97) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India's aviation regulator said on Friday.

The license of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight has also been suspended for three months while a penalty of 300,000 rupees (about $3,700) was imposed on Air India's director-in-flight services, the regulator added in a statement.

The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country's aviation regulator following an incident on a Nov. 26 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

India's aviation regulator had earlier issued show cause notices to some Air India staff and all pilots and cabin crew members of the flight following the incident.

Air India had also issued show cause notices and de-rostered one pilot and four cabin crew as part of its investigation.

($1 = 81.1830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

