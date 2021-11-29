India's Bharat Biotech resumes exports of homegrown COVID-19 shot

COVID-19 vaccination in New Delhi
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has resumed export of its COVID-19 shot, Covaxin, and has executed long-pending orders in November.

The company also said exports to additional countries will commence from December, according to a statement it shared on Twitter https://twitter.com/BharatBiotech/status/1465230047447449603?s=20.

It was not immediately clear whether or not these exports were made under the global vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.

Covaxin, which is 78% effective against severe cases of COVID-19, was approved for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization earlier this month.

It is the only homegrown vaccine being used in India's vaccination programme, although it accounts for only about 11% of the nearly 1.23 billion doses administered so far.

India restarted on Friday exports of COVID-19 shots to COVAX for the first time since April. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said it was able to recommence exports as it beat its target of producing 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of time.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US video misrepresented in false posts as 'Australia Covid-19 protest'

    A video that shows police officers knocking over a man in a wheelchair has been viewed thousands of times on social media with a claim that it was filmed during protests against Covid-19 restrictions in Australia in 2021. But the video has been shared in a false context; it was filmed in the US. The clip has circulated in reports about police arresting a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.The video was shared on Facebook on November 19, 2021.Its caption, written in both Korean and English, rea

  • An Omicron case hasn't yet been detected in the US, but the concerning variant is bound to 'go all over,' Fauci says

    "When you have a virus that's showing this degree of transmissibility...it almost invariably is going to go all over," Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC.

  • Recovering Baker Mayfield will reportedly have 'no limitations' in start vs. Ravens

    Baker Mayfield isn't fully healthy yet, but he's reportedly feeling better than he has in a month.

  • India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers

    India will make on-arrival COVID-19 testing mandatory for flyers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and Britain where the Omicron variant has been detected, the health ministry said on Monday. The decision will be effective from Dec. 1 and comes after a man who recently returned from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, though it is not yet clear which strain of the coronavirus he contracted. "The patient is currently under observation and is displaying mild symptoms," Pradeep Awate, a senior health official in Maharashtra state where the man is isolating, told Reuters.

  • Travellers on edge as countries tighten rules due to Omicron fears - travel agents

    Some would-be travellers are considering cancelling or delaying trip plans in response to fresh curbs prompted by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, travel agents said on Monday, threatening an already fragile recovery for the global tourism industry. Southern Africa, where Omicron was discovered, accounts for only a tiny portion of the world's international travel but Israel and Japan have announced border closures to all foreign travellers and Britain and Australia have tightened rules for all arrivals in response to the new variant. Some Australian travellers booked through Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd have cancelled or delayed trips amid new requirements for arrivals to isolate at home or a hotel for 72 hours while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, a spokesperson for the travel agency said.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Panic About the New Covid Variant

    Emergence of a new Covid variant helps trigger year’s worst day on Wall Street, but nations are better prepared to handle the threat than they were at start of pandemic.

  • Covid vaccine: Can US troops be punished for refusing the jabs?

    The US military has said that America's 2.1 million soldiers and sailors must all get the vaccine.

  • Vaccine makers preparing in case tweaks needed due to omicron variant

    Concern over the omicron variant have led Pfizer and Moderna to prepare to tweak their COVID-19 vaccines if a variant that evades the current vaccines emerges.

  • NIH Dir. Collins: COVID vaccines will 'most likely' protect against omicron variant, but too soon to tell

    National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins said Sunday that current coronavirus vaccines will "most likely" be effective against the omicron variant, but it is too soon to tell for sure.

  • 13 omicron cases in Portuguese soccer team

    Portuguese health authorities said Monday they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club. The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said Monday that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses soccer club had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified. The others, however, had not traveled to South Africa, indicating that this may be one of the very first cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

  • Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax Are Must-Own Stocks This Week

    The newly emerged omicron coronavirus variant sent shockwaves through U.S. stock markets last Friday. Omicron has the world on edge because of its unique combination of mutations that might significantly reduce the effectiveness of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines. While there simply isn't enough data to draw any firm conclusions about the seriousness of the omicron variant yet, politicians across the world were quick to react by imposing travel bans and restrictions on several African nations over the weekend.

  • ‘SpiDex’ - the drug cocktail that could defeat the new Covid variant

    A drug cocktail could help fight the new variant after results show it is four times better at keeping people out of intensive care than the current treatment.

  • 3 Best Biopharma Stocks to Buy During This Industrywide Fire Sale

    Biopharmaceutical stocks are slated to end the year on a sour note. This industrywide sell-off has also picked up momentum during the waning days of Nov., with an eye-popping 358 biopharma stocks falling by more than 10% during just the past three weeks. Savvy investors, though, know that steep drops in the market typically represent compelling buying opportunities.

  • '100,000 lives are being lost' to opioid crisis: Milgram

    DEA Administrator Anne Milgram discusses how to combat the opioid epidemic.

  • How rural communities in Kansas and across the U.S. are losing their pharmacies

    Batson’s Drug Store seems like a throwback to a simpler time. The independently owned pharmacy in Howard, Kansas, still runs an old-fashioned soda counter and hand-dips ice cream. But the drugstore, the only one in the entire county, teeters on the edge between nostalgia and extinction.