Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot 81% effective, Indian firm's interim data shows

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination in New Delhi
·2 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed a 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, it said on Wednesday, a major boost for the shot shunned by some health workers due to a lack of such data.

The positive result also brightens prospects for sales overseas, with the vaccine, India's first successful home-made COVID-19 shot, already attracting interest from more than 40 countries, according to the Hyderabad-based firm.

"COVAXIN demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants," Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said in a statement, referring to its vaccine.

It said the analysis is based on 43 cases of COVID-19 patients who showed symptoms ranging from mild to moderate and severe, and of the total cases, 36 were from a placebo group, while seven cases were from those who received the vaccine.

The results come as India struggles to convince its health and front-line workers to take the Bharat's shot, which was approved in January without late-stage efficacy data.

Only about 11% of the more than 10 million Indians vaccinated had taken the Bharat Biotech shot as of last week, Reuters had reported.

Many politicians in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been inoculated with COVAXIN this week instead of a rival one developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University, as they seek to boost confidence in the locally developed vaccine.

With more than 11 million infections so far, India is battling the world's largest COVID-19 outbreak outside the United States.

Bharat, which signed a deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of the shot, said next interim analysis will target 87 cases and the final analysis will be based on 130 cases.

Its first interim analysis was based on a Phase III clinical trial involving 25,800 participants which was conducted with the Indian government's medical research body. The trial included 2,433 participants who were older than 60, and 4,500 participants with co-morbidities.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Miyoung Kim and Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish study revises down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 83.5%

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has an efficacy of 83.5% based on final results of Phase III trials, Turkish researchers said on Wednesday, a downward revision from a preliminary finding of 91.25%. The final efficacy rate was based on 41 infections, 32 of which had received a placebo, said Murat Akova, head of the Phase III trials conducted in Turkey. "Because there were no important side effects (in the trial)... let alone the fact that this vaccine is being used widely in our country and no side effect was reported, we can say comfortably that it is safe," said Serhat Unal, member of the government's advisory Science Council.

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • J&J Says Vaccine Shows High Efficacy on South African Variant

    Mar.01 -- Johnson & Johnson Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels discusses the efficacy of vaccines, testing a two-shot regime of the company’s vaccine, and when vaccinations may be expanded to pregnant women and children. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • International demand for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soars

    ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, billions of doses of which have been ordered by more than 50 countries.

  • Pakistan lawmakers elect new Senators in test for Imran Khan

    Pakistani lawmakers were choosing Wednesday new members of the country's Senate, or upper house of parliament — a vote that is seen as a test for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is seeking to improve its standing in the 104-member Senate, where it lacks majority. Votes are cast by members of the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, and four provincial assemblies.

  • India vs England to determine World Test Championship final

    After the contentious two-day test gave India a 2-1 series lead against England, the series and the World Test Championship equations are simple ahead of the fourth cricket test at Ahmedabad. A win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts, and help Australia..

  • Seychelles bids to reach COVID 'herd immunity' by mid-March

    The Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles had one of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and this month it aims to again break ground by reaching so-called “herd immunity." The country depends heavily on tourism, and when COVID-19 vaccinations in Seychelles began in January, some workers in the tourism industry were among the first to receive them, along with health workers and the president himself. Its vaccination drive started in January with 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, a close trading partner, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

  • Exclusive: India woos Tesla with offer of cheaper production costs than China

    India is ready to offer incentives to ensure Tesla Inc's cost of production would be less than in China if the carmaker commits to making its electric vehicles in the south Asian country, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters. Gadkari's pitch comes weeks after billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla registered a company in India in a step towards entering the country, possibly as soon as mid-2021.

  • People Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBC

    Reports of allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are not very common, with a handful of cases for every million shots given. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering allowing Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who cannot get the other vaccines, CNBC reports. The CDC currently recommends that people who have a severe allergic reaction to either of the two-shot vaccines not get the second shot. However, it now recommends that such patients get the J&J vaccine instead at least 28 days later to maximize protection against COVID-19 infection. According to CDC data, there were 47 reports of a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction among those who received Pfizer’s vaccine and 19 cases in those who received Moderna as of January 18. Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC, noted that the vaccines “are not interchangeable” and that the safety and efficacy of taking one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one of the J&J vaccine have not been tested. There have been fewer reported cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared to Moderna and Pfizer, but one should also note that the JNJ shot hasn’t been rolled out in the broader population yet. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.6% at $160.27, PFE is up 0.2% at $33.75, while MRNA is down 2.2% at $153.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant ApprovalAstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • India's services growth at one-year high on boom in domestic demand

    India's dominant services activity grew at its fastest pace in a year last month, driven by an extended robust recovery in domestic demand though input costs rose at the quickest rate in eight years, a private survey showed. Asia's third largest economy came out of a technical recession and expanded 0.4% annually last quarter and the recovery is widely expected to gather pace in the year ahead amid hopes a successful vaccine rollout will boost business activity. "Economic activity is generally expected to recover in the final quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 after coming out of technical recession in (fiscal) Q3, and the latest improvement in the PMI indicators points to a strong expansion in the fourth quarter should growth momentum be sustained in March," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

  • U.S. trial of COVID-19 blood plasma halted after no benefit found

    The NIH said its decision was based on the findings of an independent data monitoring board. The health agency's move comes less than two months after an international trial of convalescent plasma was halted as no benefit was found. Other studies conducted in India and Argentina have also found no apparent benefit for those severely ill with the disease.

  • Beijing dismisses alleged Chinese hacking of Indian vaccine makers

    China on Tuesday rejected an allegation by a cyber intelligence firm that a state-backed hacking group targeted the IT systems of two Indian coronavirus vaccine makers. Cyfirma told Reuters that hacking group APT10, known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker. "Without showing any evidence, the relevant party made baseless speculation, distorted and concocted facts, to malign a specific party," China's foreign ministry told Reuters.

  • China attacks British ambassador Caroline Wilson after she supports 'watchdog' role of media

    The British ambassador in Beijing has been attacked by Chinese state media after she posted on social media about the watchdog role of an independent press holding governments and organisations to account. Caroline Wilson cited examples where scrutiny from the British press brought positive change, including the Telegraph’s 2009 investigation into MPs’ expense claims that led to parliamentary reform, while a BBC report exposed in 2019 how patients in a nursing home were being abused by staff. She added that when foreign media turn a watchdog eye toward China, it’s a “good faith” effort to ensure people have access to information, and to support those “who have no voice”. But multiple pieces in Chinese state media accused her of not understanding China and claimed foreign media were “launching an ideological propaganda warfare against the Chinese political system.” Ms Wilson, who was appointed ambassador last September, was previously posted to the British embassy in Beijing before serving as consul-general in Hong Kong, and speaks Mandarin. Chinese state media said that Ms Wilson had yet to learn “how unwelcome some Western media outlets are in China.” Foreign journalists face increasing threats, harassment and scrutiny by many parts of the Chinese state. Foreign journalists have been expelled for coverage that Chinese authorities disliked, assaulted while working, and threatened with long-term detention, according to a recent report by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China. The attacks against Ms Wilson are part of a broader campaign by China that has ramped up against the UK, denouncing British officials via the foreign ministry in Beijing, the embassy in London, and in Chinese state media. The two nations have clashed over espionage concerns and human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The foreign ministry in Beijing rejected Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s speech last week to the UN Human Rights Council, urging members to tackle China’s abuses against the Uighur ethnic minority. A Chinese government spokesperson instead claimed that accounts of human rights violations against Uighurs were “rumours and lies fabricated by anti-China forces.” Then, on Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in London warned the UK was “going further down the wrong path” after Mr Raab issued a statement about 47 Hong Kong politicians and activists being charged this week under a sweeping national security law. “It demonstrates in the starkest way the use of the law to stifle any political dissent, rather than restore security which was the claimed intention of the legislation,” said Mr Raab. Chinese state media have continued to single out the BBC in harsh rebukes after British broadcast regulator Ofcom revoked the license for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN to air programmes in the UK. Ofcom announced earlier this month it would cancel CGTN’s license as the organisation was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” which violated British broadcasting rules that require outlets to exercise editorial oversight over progammes shown, and bar them from being controlled by political bodies. Beijing responded by banning the BBC in China, though in practice the network was only available as a pay channel in some hotels and homes. Censors block broadcast of BBC stories within China that go against the official propaganda narrative, for instance, reports about human rights violations. The Chinese embassy in London and foreign ministry in Beijing routinely reprimand the Telegraph and other British outlets for coverage of China that the authorities find unfavourable.

  • UK royal Meghan awarded $630,000 in costs after court privacy win

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds ($630,000) on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry. Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.

  • Agar takes 6-30 as Australia beats New Zealand in 3rd T20

    Glenn Maxwell dashed 70 from 31 balls, Aaron Finch returned to form with 69 and Ashton Agar took a career-best 6-30 as Australia beat New Zealand by 64 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday to keep the five-match series alive. Maxwell reached a half century from 25 balls during an over in which he hit 28 runs — two sixes and four fours — from the bowling of Jimmy Neesham.

  • Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine rollout under fire over doses for VIPs

    The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday confirmed that it diverted some COVID-19 vaccination doses meant for medical workers to VIPs as critics charged but said this involved a small fraction of inoculations. A health ministry statement said 10% of the 12,000 doses it received were given to the Palestinian national football team, government ministers, presidential guards and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization's topmost Executive Committee. But it said the other 90% went to health workers treating COVID-19 cases in intensive care units and emergency departments, and health ministry workers.

  • Amid calls for Andrew Cuomo's ouster, a key ally urges Democrats to wait on investigation

    New York's Democratic chairman asks his fellow party members to hold off on taking action against the governor until an investigation is complete.

  • Don’t expect potential Josh Allen extension with Bills until later on

    Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen extension update via general manager Brandon Beane.

  • Jodie Foster Says She 'Did Not' Set Up The Mauritanian  Costar Shailene Woodley with Aaron Rodgers

    Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to the Green Bay Packers quarterback last month

  • Thai PM orders study on 'vaccine passports' to boost tourism

    Thailand's prime minister said on Tuesday he has commissioned a study to look into issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates for international travellers, as the country seeks to revive a tourism industry battered by coronavirus curbs. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand will proceed with caution, waiting to see how effective vaccines are first in preventing the spread of COVID-19. People in Thailand who are vaccinated would be given certificates, which could be used for international travel, he said.