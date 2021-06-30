India's Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a "step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry.

Brazil's health minister said on Tuesday the country will suspend its $324 million contract for 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's vaccine after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities in the deal.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio jumps into the name, image, and likeness legislation pool with Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order

    Do you agree with this move by DeWine?

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • Split Supreme Court leaves CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium in place

    The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

  • Arizona Senate president lashes out after Maricopa County ditches subpoenaed machines

    Maricopa County should “never have approved” the election machines that were subpoenaed in the audit of the county's 2020 election if such an audit review found the machines couldn’t be reused, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday.

  • Caroline Kennedy Writes About Jackie Kennedy's Iconic White House Restoration

    This exclusive excerpt is from Designing Camelot, a behind-the-scenes look at First Lady's landmark renovation.

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • New Jersey loses at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to stop pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge Inc seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a federally approved natural gas pipeline despite the state's objections, though hurdles remain for the $1 billion project. The 5-4 ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, handed a victory to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture seeking to build the 116-mile (187-km) pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. The justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey's government.

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to 50 of her state's National Guard troops are being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The big picture: The deployment to the border is slated to last 30–60 days and will be paid for by a private donation, Noem's office said. The details of the mission have yet to be finalized. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween t

  • Missouri officials can’t charge fees for attorney review of public records, court says

    “This is not a one-off case,” attorney Bernie Rhodes said. “This is a game-changer.”

  • Many DACA applicants waiting for approval as court ruling looms

    A looming federal court decision threatens the Obama-era program, which offers deportation relief to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Calls Federal Marijuana Prohibition 'A Contradictory And Unstable State Of Affairs'

    Justice Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court’s longest-serving member, issued a crude statement on federal cannabis prohibition, highlighting irregularities in the federal government’s approach to marijuana policy. Thomas, who has served in the Supreme Court for almost 30 years and is often viewed as among the most conservative, said “once comprehensive, the Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.” The Ju

  • White House: Biden to skip Tokyo Olympics

    President Joe Biden will not attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the White House said, turning down an invitation by the Japanese government amid reports that first lady Jill Biden could lead the U.S. delegation in his place.

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • Oakland police chief fumes after city slashes law enforcement funding amid crime surge

    The Oakland, California, police chief spoke out on Monday against city leaders after they voted to divert nearly $20 million from law enforcement amid an alarming spike in crime.

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Shareholders Lose in Court; Here's What That Means for the Stock

    June 23 was a big day in the mortgage market as the Supreme Court decided two issues that will weigh heavily on the future of Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC). The Supreme Court ruled that the president has the authority to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and it rejected a shareholder lawsuit by several hedge funds that claimed the FHFA exceeded its authority in handling the two government sponsored entities (GSE). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders tried to argue that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional, and the government had no right to institute its net profit sweep, which diverted all of Fannie and Freddie's net income to the U.S. government.

  • U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support. A spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul, the top committee Republican, said he opposed the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, which the committee will consider on Wednesday. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • McCarthy: No way Pelosi's appointing GOP members on Jan. 6 committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the possibility that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would appoint any GOP lawmakers to a special committee established to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

  • Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

    The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries. Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

  • Republicans are terrified of Capitol attack truths and Democrats must find out why

    Let Republicans complain that the Jan. 6 investigation is unfair. The facts will speak for themselves. The evidence and testimony will tell the story.