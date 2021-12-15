India's billionaire Poonawalla family pledges $66 million to Oxford University

FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has pledged 50 million pounds ($66.2 million) to the University of Oxford for setting up a research campus that would also house the institute behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 shot.

The investment was made through the Indian company's Serum Life Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday. The research building would be named after Serum's billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family. The pledge builds on the collaboration between Oxford University, AstraZeneca and SII, the world's largest maker of vaccines and the producer of a version of the British duo's COVID-19 shot for low- and middle-income countries.

SII has also agreed with the Jenner Institute, which was behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to produce and develop Jenner's R21/Matrix-M malaria shot on a large scale. The shot is currently in late-stage trials.

SII was founded in 1966 in the Western Indian city of Pune by Cyrus Poonawalla, son of a horse breeder, and India's fifth-richest person, according to Forbes. In 2019, Cyrus was also conferred an honorary degree by Oxford University.

It is currently run by his son Adar Poonawalla, whose wife Natasha Poonawalla heads Serum Life Sciences. With a penchant for luxury cars and racehorses, the pair is often seen rubbing shoulders with Hollywood and Bollywood stars.

The Poonawallas in September invested 50 million pounds in Oxford Biomedica to help fund the development of a plant that manufactures COVID-19 shots.

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wichita OKs police contract that maintains secrecy for officers accused of wrongdoing

    The contract upholds longstanding protections for Wichita police officers.

  • Is This Mystery Person With Weird ‘Walking Style’ Behind Billionaire’s Murder?

    Toronto PoliceFour years after Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found slain in their Toronto home, police have released footage of a mysterious figure deemed a suspect in their murders.Detective Sgt. Brandon Price of the Toronto Police Service announced the news at a press conference at police headquarters Tuesday morning.After poring over hours of security footage from the area surrounding the Shermans’ home, he said, “We have been able to eliminate [as suspects] the v

  • Toronto police release video of suspect in murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman

    It has been four years since the couple were found strangled near their indoor pool

  • China: The death of a man bullied for being 'effeminate'

    A young man's death sparks discussions on gender norms, even as the state targets "sissy men".

  • Telescope Nabs Astonishing Image of Planet Orbiting Star Pair

    Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope directly imaged a planet orbiting around a massive binary star system. The post Telescope Nabs Astonishing Image of Planet Orbiting Star Pair appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Musk hits back after Warren accuses him of 'freeloading'

    Elon Musk hit back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday, saying she reminded him of an "angry mom" after the progressive senator accused the billionaire and entrepreneur of "freeloading" on Monday.The news came after Musk was named Time's 2021 "Person of the Year" on Monday. At the time, Warren tweeted: "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."Musk...

  • NASA craft 'touches' sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere

    A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona. Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind.

  • Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

    Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.

  • Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

    The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation … The post Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak appeared first on BGR.

  • Elon Musk tweets that SpaceX will start program to pull carbon dioxide in atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel

    The billionaire SpaceX founder says in a separate tweet that the new program "will also be important for Mars."

  • Thanks to new satellites, BlackSky picks up the pace for updating space imagery

    BlackSky says it has set a new standard for refreshing its satellite views of spots on Earth after adding six spacecraft to its Earth observation constellation in a month. The company, which has offices in Seattle as well as in Herndon, Va., reported reaching a peak of 15 hourly picture-taking sessions per day over certain locations. BlackSky said that represents the highest satellite revisit rate in the world. “This is an incredible achievement for BlackSky and the industry,” BlackSky CEO Brian

  • Boeing switches Starliner capsule for NASA test flight, eyes new launch date with Colorado's ULA

    The much-delayed test flight of Boeing's spacecraft for NASA astronauts will have a new capsule and a new expected launch date.

  • Boeing's Starliner Is Still Stuck on the Launchpad

    2 years after its first failed test flight, the troubled spacecraft still isn't ready to try again

  • James Webb telescope lifted atop its launch rocket

    The $10bn successor to Hubble is bolted to the Ariane rocket that will blast it into space.

  • Privately funded mission to Venus will search for signs of life

    A privately funded mission to Venus expected to launch in 2023 could kick off a series of launches that could help reveal whether Earth's "evil twin" once hosted — or still hosts — life.Why it matters: A controversial study published in 2020 suggests there might be phosphine — a possible sign of microbial life — in the clouds of Venus, bolstering the case to return to the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRight now, space mi

  • Future of the Ozarks: Missouri State student gains national attention for cave research

    This is the latest installment in the "Future of the Ozarks" series, which publishes on Mondays.

  • Why Elon Musk Will Go Down in History

    Elon Musk has already earned himself a spot in the pantheon of history’s great innovators, Walter Isaacson writes

  • Milky Way’s black hole ‘is not a sleeping monster,’ NASA says. What this means for us

    “The black hole burps out mini-jets every time it swallows something hefty,” a researcher said.

  • Space Florida's incredible shrinking Rivian stake

    Until last year, Space Florida, the state's economic development agency for aerospace, believed that it owned 3% of Rivian as a result of a canny lease-back agreement made a decade earlier. Following Rivian's blockbuster IPO in November, that stake would have been worth nearly $3 billion based on Rivian's current market capitalization -- a more than 1,000-fold return on Space Florida's investment. Instead -- and through a mechanism that neither the agency nor Rivian can explain -- Space Florida has ended up holding just 60,000 shares in the company, worth less than $7 million, public records from the agency show. In 2009, RJ Scaringe founded Mainstream Motors as a spin-out from his father's R&D firm in Rockledge, Florida.

  • U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack

    The United States is testing satellite resiliency to threats from China and Russia miles above the earth's surface, just weeks after Russia shot down an aging communications satellite. The computer-aided simulations included potential shooting down of U.S. missile-tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare "effects" that are possible tactics in space warfare. During a visit to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks saw the 'Space Flag' simulated space training exercise hosted by U.S. forces.