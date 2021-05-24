India's Cadila to produce up to 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

Sharvil Patel, managing director of Cadila Healthcare, poses for a photograph after a news conference in Ahmedabad
Sumit Khanna
·2 min read

By Sumit Khanna

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - India's Cadila Healthcare is aiming to triple monthly production of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to as many as 30 million doses, its managing director said on Monday, as the country battles a massive wave of infections.

The virus has killed nearly 100,000 Indians in May alone according to official figures, although experts say actual numbers are likely many times higher. India's COVID-19 death toll surged past 300,000 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

India is also facing a shortage of vaccines. Weekly vaccinations have fallen from a peak of nearly 25 million doses in early April to about 9 million. The government has pledged to make 2.67 billion doses available this year.

Cadila, headquartered in Ahmedabad in western India, is looking to increase monthly production of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D to up to 30 million doses in four to five months, from 10 million now, its managing director, Sharvil Patel, said in text messages to Reuters.

Reuters reported last month Cadila was seeking emergency use authorisation for the shot from India's regulators in May or June.

"We still think we should be able to submit (the vaccine for emergency use authorisation) in May," Patel said on Monday.

The company will use both in-house capacity as well as third-party manufacturers to boost production, he said.

ZyCoV-D is a DNA plasmid vaccine, which uses a portion of the genetic code - DNA or RNA - in the virus to stimulate an immune response.

It is undergoing late-stage trials in nearly 30,000 adults after being found safe and immunogenic in earlier studies. It is meant to be given in three doses but Cadila is also doing trials on a two-dose regimen, Patel has said previously.

(Writing by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • 21 die in Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.

  • CDC looks into reports of heart problems in vaccinated young people; India nears 300K confirmed deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

    India has reported more than 26 million cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Live COVID updates.

  • Thai villages isolated over variant find amid vaccine worry

    Thailand placed barbed wire and checkpoints in several southern villages along the Malaysian border Monday after identifying a cluster of infections with a coronavirus variant that's believed to spread faster. The lockdown came as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to assure people that his government could manage a recent surge as it is set to start a national vaccination campaign next month. “Please understand that we can manage this,” Prayuth said as he received the second dose of his coronavirus vaccine.

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.

  • G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT

    LONDON (Reuters) -Group of Seven countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported. After the United States agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. "The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 22.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

    Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Phil Mickelson eclipses Tiger Woods, and it only took 50 years to do it | Opinion

    The second most celebrated golfer of his generation, who is coming to Fort Worth this week, no longer has to be Tiger because he’s the best ever at age 50.

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Cicadas take over tree in Timonium

    The cicadas are all over this tree in Timonium. Got cicadas in your neighborhood? Show us your pics and vids in the WBAL-TV app, just tap "Upload."

  • SMF sees largest uptick of travelers since pandemic began

    SMF sees largest uptick of travelers since pandemic began

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in US Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • 'You Can Feel the Tension': A Windfall for Minority Farmers Divides Rural America

    LaGRANGE, Mo. — Shade Lewis had just come in from feeding his cows one sunny spring afternoon when he opened a letter that could change his life: The government was offering to pay off his $200,000 farm loan, part of a new debt relief program created by Democrats to help farmers who have endured generations of racial discrimination. It was a windfall for a 29-year-old who has spent the past decade scratching out a living as the only Black farmer in his corner of northeastern Missouri, where signposts quoting Genesis line the soybean fields and traffic signals warn drivers to go slow because it is planting season. But the $4 billion fund has angered conservative white farmers who say they are being unfairly excluded because of their race. And it has plunged Lewis and other farmers of color into a new culture war over race, money and power in U.S. farming. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “You can feel the tension,” Lewis said. “We’ve caught a lot of heat from the conservative Caucasian farmers.” The debt relief is redress set aside for what the government calls “socially disadvantaged farmers” — Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and other nonwhite workers who have endured a long history of discrimination, from violence and land theft in the Jim Crow South to banks and federal farm offices that refused them loans or government benefits that went to white farmers. The program is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to confront how racial injustice has shaped U.S. farming, which is overwhelmingly white. Black farm advocacy groups say that nearly all the land, profit and subsidies go to the biggest, most powerful farm operations, leaving Black farmers with little. But in large portions of rural America, the payments threaten to further anger white conservative farmers. The plans have drawn thousands of enraged comments on farm forums and are being fought by banks worried about losing interest income. And some rural residents have rallied around a new slogan, cribbed from the conservative response to the Black Lives Matter movement: All Farmers Matter. Lewis is part of a new generation of Black farmers venturing back into urban plots and small rural farms, driven by a desire to nourish their communities with healthy food and create wealth rooted in the land. Growing up in LaGrange, a city of 950 along the Mississippi River, Lewis would scoot a toy John Deere tractor through his mother’s apartment and pretend he was farming the carpet. He joined 4-H, farming and business groups in high school. He started farming at 19, with a few cows and dreams of ending the day with his own dirt on the soles of his boots. “I worried about him,” said his father, Kevin Lewis. “I watch him and shake my head and say, 'Is it worth it?'” It can be a tough, lonely life. In 1920, African Americans owned some 14% of the farms in the United States. But after a century of racial violence, foreclosures, migration into cities and farm consolidation, there are fewer than 49,000 left, representing 1.4% of American farmers. Most are concentrated in the Southeast and Texas. These days, Black farmers have forged online networks that function as their own digital homemade farm bureaus. They celebrate first turnip harvests, ask whether fertilizer made from fish can revive wilting plants and commiserate about navigating government programs and the isolation of being the only Black farmers in their counties. “You don’t have a network. You don’t have an infrastructure. There’s nothing,” said Sandy Thompson, who started an online directory of Black farmers in 2019 after abandoning a three-year quest to convert a 5-acre plot outside San Antonio into a vegetable farm. Thompson spent $20,000 on equipment only to have her mower get stuck in the sandy soil. She called university extension offices, a vital source of guidance for farmers, but said she never got any help. “We are not competitive with white farmers,” she said. “We need any help we can get.” Nonwhite farmers, who make up about 5% of farmers, say they struggle disproportionately to get loans and government grants. They received less than 1% of the billions of dollars in subsidies that flowed into farm country last year under former President Donald Trump to compensate farmers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the trade war with China. Lewis said he spent years struggling financially and searching for credit as he built his cattle herd from a few cows on rented ground to about 200 cows and calves on more than 100 acres of his own land. At first, he said, farm agents did not return his calls. Banks scoffed at his plans. Some days, he could not afford to gas up the red pickup truck that would stall out as he went to fix fences and spread manure in his alfalfa fields. Like many farmers, he works a second job, on power transmission lines. Getting his government loan paid off now could change everything. He said he could pay down other loans on his livestock, expand the patchwork of fields he owns to compete against established farmers, and get financing to build a home so he and his wife can escape their one-bedroom apartment. “It’ll open up a whole lot of doors,” he said. “Maybe these local banks that didn’t have time for minorities will open up to us.” But several of his white neighbors in Lewis County, where 77% of voters supported Trump in November, see it differently. Now, raw conversations about discrimination in farming are unfolding at farmers markets and on rural social media channels where race is often an uncomfortable subject. “It’s a bunch of crap,” said Jeffrey Lay, who grows corn and soybeans on 2,000 acres and is president of the county farm bureau. “They talk about they want to get rid of discrimination. But they’re not even thinking about the fact that they’re discriminating against us.” Even in a county that is 94% white, Lay said the federal government’s renewed focus on helping farmers of color made him feel like he was losing ground, a sign to him of the country’s demographic shifts. “I can’t afford to go buy that 5,000-acre piece of ground,” he said. “Shade Lewis, he’d qualify to get it. And that’s fine. That doesn’t bother me. But I can’t.” Lewis senses the tensions when he swings into the gas station to get a Mountain Dew before feeding his cows in the morning and when he scans comments on Facebook or the news on RFD-TV, a kind of CNN for rural America. Conversations with white farmers around LaGrange become strained when they veer from corn prices to the challenges of being a Black farmer in a white industry. “You can sit here and talk about race and things you’ve been through,” Lewis said. “They don’t understand. They’ll never understand.” Many farmers of color have welcomed the debt relief, which was tucked into the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief act, as well as even more ambitious measures proposed by Democrats to grant plots of up to 160 acres to Black farmers. The Agriculture Department has a long-standing series of programs to serve socially disadvantaged farmers and estimates that nearly 16,000 will have loans paid off that were made or backed by the government. The agency has sent thousands of letters to eligible farmers and expects that money could start flowing by early June. But rural residents upset with the repayments call them reverse racism. White conservative farmers and ranchers from Florida, Texas and the Midwest quickly sued to block the program, arguing that the promised money amounts to illegal discrimination. America First Legal, a group run by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, is backing the Texas lawsuit, whose plaintiff is the state’s agriculture commissioner. “It’s anti-white,” said Jon Stevens, one of five Midwestern farmers who filed a lawsuit through the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group. “Since when does Agriculture get into this kind of race politics?” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack defended the debt-repayment program at a White House briefing this month, saying that earlier coronavirus relief had gone disproportionately to white farmers. He also said the government had never addressed the cumulative effects of years of racial discrimination against farmers. “We know for a fact that socially disadvantaged producers were discriminated against by the United States Department of Agriculture,” he said. “There is a very legitimate reason for doing what we’re doing.” The use of race in federal programs has been a subject of litigation for decades, with a narrow majority of the Supreme Court deciding in 1995 that it is permissible only if the programs are “narrowly tailored” to accomplish a “compelling governmental interest.” The courts have generally held that institutions have a compelling interest in remedying their own past discrimination. Still, the lawsuits have sowed concern and anger through networks of Black farmers. Some have spent decades fighting unsuccessfully to get their share of legal settlements over past discrimination by the Agriculture Department. Now they are worried that the money set aside for debt repayment could get delayed for years in legal challenges. “We’re getting the short end,” said John Wesley Boyd Jr., a Virginia bean and grain farmer who is also founder of the National Black Farmers Association. “Anytime in the United States if there’s money for Blacks, those groups speak up and say how unfair it is. But it’s not unfair when they’re spitting on you, when they’re calling you racial epithets, when they’re tearing up your application.” Lewis said he tries to look beyond issues of race and has a white wife, white in-laws and white family on his mother’s side. But ignoring race can be impossible in a small town like LaGrange, he said. He hunts, fishes, holds conservative views and curses by saying “son of a buck.” He has voted Republican in past elections, but unlike most of his neighbors, he voted for President Joe Biden. One recent afternoon, a friend, Brad Klauser, who runs his family’s large cattle and grain farm, swung by Lewis’ barn to catch up. As they talked bills, rising fuel costs and sky-high land prices, the conversation turned to the debt relief that only one of them was eligible to receive. “Everybody should have the same option,” said Klauser, who is white, leaning on the flatbed of Lewis’ pickup. “Do you think you’re disadvantaged?” “There’s definitely disadvantages,” Lewis replied, saying that officials scoffed when he first tried to get a federal farm loan. “They didn’t take me serious.” After Klauser headed home, Lewis thought about how the two friends were both trying to reap a profit from the land. “Everyone should have a chance at farming,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Secret security agents were on board 'hijacked' Belarusian flight, Ryanair boss claims

    Michael O’Leary, the boss Of Ryanair, has said he believes there were KGB agents on board the flight forced to land in Minsk by a Belarusian military aircraft. “It is a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he told NewstalkFM Ireland after Roman Protasevich, an exiled opposition journalist was arrested on the Ryanair plane "It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Ireland's Newstalk radio. "We believe there were some (Belarusian security agency) KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well." The United Kingdom and the European Union has called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said, “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. “The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

    Wei-Ling Hsu promised her caddie she wouldn't cry if, or when, she finally won. Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. Hsu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.