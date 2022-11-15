India's cenbank likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases -analysts

A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai
·2 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike at its policy meeting in December, after three consecutive 50 bps increases, as inflation eased in October and is likely to dip further, analysts said.

The RBI has already raised rates by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%, as it battles to reign in inflation that has stayed above its 2%-6% tolerance band for ten straight months now. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will next meet on Dec. 7.

Still, inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October from a five-month high of 7.41% in September, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect, which economists said would mean smaller rate hikes going forward.

"Our base case envisages a 35 bps hike in December and a final 25 bps hike in February for a terminal repo rate of 6.50%," said Nomura economists, Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi.

Barclays expects inflation to ease further to 6.5% in November and also forecasts a 35 bps hike next month, before the RBI shifts to a neutral stance.

Meanwhile, India Ratings expects an even sharper pullback given that the central bank has a front-loaded monetary tightening policy.

"We expect a status quo or, at best, a 25 bps rate hike in December."

Kotak Mahindra Bank said while inflation remains elevated, it likely peaked in September and favourable base effects would guide the inflation trajectory to below 6% from March.

The private lender's economists also expect a 35 bps hike in December and expect the MPC members to evaluate the impact of "previous rate hikes, improving sowing patterns of wheat and seasonal fall in perishable food items, and spillovers from global slowdown on the domestic economy."

The spate of relatively large rate hikes has sparked concerns that the battle against inflation could risk curbing economic growth as well, a view that Nomura's Varma and Nandi say could force the central bank's hand to even pause hikes.

"Based on our view that growth signals will incrementally start worsening and given the current split within the MPC, there is a risk the RBI may deliver a final rate hike in December and then opt for a pause."

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive Satellite Images Show Methane Cloud Near Jordan Waste Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists say reducing emissions of methane, which has 84 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere, is one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet. For the first nine days of COP27, Bloomberg Green published new satellite images of methane releases around the world, provided by emissions monitoring firm GHGSat Inc. The Montreal-based firm excluded data under contract to its customers — companies, governments and institut

  • Japan's Olympus says moving from asset sales towards doing deals

    Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus Corp has largely completed a slew of asset sales and is now keen to do deals, particularly in digital technology and robotics, its chief executive said. "Olympus has tended to make everything by itself and now we fully recognise that alignment with third parties is so critical," outgoing Chief Executive Yasuo Takeuchi told Reuters in a joint interview with incoming CEO Stefan Kaufmann. In August, it made its biggest divestment yet, selling its microscope unit - the business on which it was founded more than 100 years ago - to private equity firm Bain Capital for 428 billion yen ($3 billion).

  • Twitter Implements Another Coding Freeze for Engineers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has implemented another freeze on software code, meaning that new products and features can’t be shipped unless they are critical, according to three people familiar with the plans. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Mark

  • 'End the war', Indonesia leader urges at G20 opening

    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to "end the war" as he opened a summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Washington and allies heaping pressure on Moscow.

  • Kyiv Seeks ‘Grain From Ukraine’ Shipments to Mark 1930s Famine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian government is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine -- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken

  • Hedge Funds Mostly Missed Stock Rally After Muted Buying Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest equity hedge funds held back from ramping up bullish bets in the third quarter, likely missing out on a 10% rally in the S&P 500 since the end of September.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFir

  • G-20 Diplomats Agree on Draft Statement Despite Rifts on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 diplomats agreed on a proposed communique to put to their leaders when they meet Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, after a tense day of negotiations to overcome differences on how hard to criticize Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to officials familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warm

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails In Phase 3; Here's The Fallout For Biogen, Lilly, Prothena And Others

    Roche said its experimental Alzheimer's treatment failed in two final-phase studies, leading Biogen stock to surge while others crumbled.

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash

    Cryptocurrency could survive the current downturn, but even industry backers say regulators need to step in.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • 9 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 9 dividend stocks with over 8% Yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. Despite the market downturn of 2022, dividend payments hit a record, which solidifies the countless studies and researches which claim that […]