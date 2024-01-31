India's central bank discusses more penalties on Paytm Payments Bank, including revoking license

The Reserve Bank of India is discussing more penalties on Paytm Payments Bank and may reach a decision within days, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The central bank has internally discussed revoking the payments bank license of Paytm, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the press. RBI didn't respond to a request for comment early Thursday.

The discussion follows the central bank summoning two Paytm officials to its office in recent weeks over compliance progress, one of the sources said.

In one of its strongest worded letters, the RBI on Wednesday ordered new curbs on Paytm Payments Bank, virtually ensuring that the Payments Bank no longer operates in less than six weeks.

Paytm said on Thursday that it will stop working with Paytm Payments Bank and explore tie-ups with other banks for many of its financial services.

A payments bank license allows the holder to offer basic banking services such as accepting customer deposits of up to $2,400.