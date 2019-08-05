India's Chennai rapid growth threatened by water shortages

In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019, photo, an Indian fixes bait for fish, sitting on the dried up bed of Red Hills lake, a 4,500-acre 19th-century reservoir, in Chennai, capital of the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, a coastal city of about 10 million and the capital of Tamil Nadu state, rapid development and rampant construction have overtaxed a once-abundant natural water supply, forcing the government to spend huge sums to desalinate sea water, bring water by train from hundreds of kilometers (miles) away and deploy an army of water trucks to people whose household taps have suddenly run dry. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Dozens of billion-dollar companies. Thousands of high-paying IT and manufacturing jobs. Luxury apartments towering over the Bay of Bengal. The southern Indian city of Chennai has one of the world's fastest-growing economies, but it's out of water, threatening to put a brake on all that growth.

In Chennai, a coastal city of about 10 million and the capital of Tamil Nadu state, rapid development and rampant construction have overtaxed a once-abundant natural water supply, forcing the government to spend huge sums to desalinate sea water, bring water by train from hundreds of kilometers (miles) away and deploy an army of water trucks to people whose household taps have suddenly run dry.

The water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop. Some workers have been asked not to report to the office while others have had to give up a day's wages to wait for the erratic water truck that makes daily deliveries.

The Madras Chamber of Commerce, named for what British colonialists called the city, said that results from a survey sent to its 700 members in May found that most industries in the city's diversified economy have been affected by the crisis, which has caused disruptions in production schedules, higher operation costs and a reluctance to invest in expansion because of the uncertainty about future water supplies.

Companies are paying 30% more for private supplies sourced from farther outside Chennai and delivered by water tankers, which require dedicated workers to manage. Others have set up their own water-recycling systems, said chamber Secretary-General K. Saraswathi.

"Buying water in tankers cannot be depended (upon) and is not sustainable," Saraswathi said. "Small-capacity desalination plants along with supply of tertiary treated water have to be taken up on war footing."

Receiving about 80% of its annual rainfall in two months, October and November, Chennai is naturally prone to droughts and floods, exacerbated in recent years by climate change. But some of the disaster is manmade.

Chennai's population has more than tripled in three decades. And like many cities across India, in a drive to develop, the Chennai Municipal Corporation has changed zoning to permit building over filled-in ponds and canals and on flood plains, which means the monsoon season's copious rainfall isn't absorbed to recharge groundwater supplies.

Organized water distribution in Chennai dates to British rule in the 1870s.

At Red Hills Lake, a lone fisherman casts a line into a shallow pool — all that remains of the 4,500-acre (1,820-hectare) reservoir. Elsewhere, sheep graze and bulldozers fill truckloads of sand from the dry lakebed. Red Hills and the three other rain-fed reservoirs that are meant to supply the bulk of Chennai's water have been left without "a single drop of water," Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu's chief minister, said in June.

He said about 9,800 water truck trips were being made daily to supply drinking water in Chennai, but that his office had been flooded with requests from apartment owners for more.

On the trash-strewn banks of the Cooum River, one of half a dozen natural waterways in the city, bulldozers level the earth for a new high-rise on one side while a small community of tin-roofed shacks rely upon a hand pump for their daily water needs. Because sewage treatment capacity is far below sewage generated, the city's rivers and canals are filled with raw waste.

Nearby, Sonalal Saw, 24, takes an auto rickshaw to a public tap under a metro rail overpass every four or five days to fill more than a dozen 50-liter (13-gallon) jugs for his tea shop. As Saw loads up the vehicle, a steady stream of people arrive at the tap, carrying water jugs on wagons attached to bicycles or balanced with rope on motorcycles.

Behind the tap is one of the metro board's distribution centers. Trucks contracted by the city fill up tankers to deliver to residential areas, including Royapettah, a busy working-class neighborhood where a line of women with colorful plastic jugs wait in line for the truck's arrival.

The trucks have been coming nearly every day for a month, often several times a day, but the schedule is erratic, residents say, forcing them to forego work waiting for water delivery.