India's Cipla gets approval to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

Employees and security staff work at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai
(Reuters) -India's Cipla Ltd has received approval from the country's drugs regulator to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc for restricted emergency use, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Cipla had filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India on June 28 to import the vaccine, the report said.

Both Moderna and Cipla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Moderna's shot will be the fourth vaccine in India after AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

After a fall in infections from a daily peak of 400,000 cases in May, India has doubled down its efforts to vaccinate the country's 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.

India had in May scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines to accelerate its vaccination rollout.

Earlier in the day, Johnson & Johnson said it was in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to speed up delivery of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

So far, India has administered 323.9 million doses, the most in the world after China and the United States.

The country has held talks with several vaccine makers including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but no deal has been signed.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

