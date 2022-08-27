India's CoinSwitch cooperating with financial crime agency probe -CEO

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies
Aditya Kalra
·2 min read

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top crypto app CoinSwitch is cooperating with the national financial-crime agency, whose agents searched its offices this week to find out about its business model and user-onboarding processes, its CEO told Reuters on Saturday.

CoinSwitch, valued at $1.9 billion, says it is the largest crypto company in India, with more than 18 million registered users. The firm is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global and Coinbase Ventures.

Ashish Singhal, speaking for the first time publicly about Thursday's search, said his company was engaging with the Indian Enforcement Directorate's unit in the tech hub Bengaluru on functioning of its crypto platform.

"Most of their engagement with us has been about knowing what CoinSwitch does," Singhal said, saying the inquiries included operations of crypto exchanges, how users were onboarded and details about know-your-customer norms.

A person with direct knowledge said the case relates to suspected violations of India's foreign exchange laws. Agents asked about foreign investments, income and outflows to check on compliance, and seized financial documents, the source said.

Singhal declined to specify the agency's allegations, citing legal sensitivities.

The Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation into CoinSwitch comes amid tightening regulatory scrutiny of the crypto sector in India.

In a separate case the agency this month froze $8 million in assets of WazirX, a top virtual currency exchange, in an investigation of a possible role in helping instant loan app companies launder the proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies on its platform.

WazirX disputes the allegations.

The agency has said it was conducting money-laundering investigations against several shadow banks and their fintech companies for potential violations of central bank norms and predatory lending practices.

The CoinSwitch search was "not about money laundering," Singhal said. The agency "has been engaged with us with respect to functioning of our crypto platform and we are fully cooperating with them," he said.

While no official data is available on the size of India's crypto market, CoinSwitch estimates the number of investors at up to 20 million, with total holdings of about $6 billion.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Multiple insiders bought Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Victoria's Secret CEO says 'Angels and Demons' Hulu documentary, Jax's TikTok hit not impacting the brand

    Here's what Victoria's Secret's CEO had to say about the brand's recent turn in the limelight.

  • Cattle, Pot Scheme Raised $650 Million, Led to Fraud Verdict

    (Bloomberg) -- An Illinois woman and a Georgia man who raised $650 million with promises to invest in cattle and marijuana businesses were convicted of fraud for a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said left clients with tens of millions in losses.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SalePowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansMukesh Ambani Is Mystery Buyer of Duba

  • Beijing nears deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ

    Securities regulators in Beijing are making arrangements for Chinese companies listed in New York and their accounting firms to transfer audit working papers and other data from China to Hong Kong, the report https://on.wsj.com/3pJVRCB added, citing people familiar with the matter. Regulators from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would then go to perform on-site inspections.

  • The past five years for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) investors has not been profitable

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • How will Biden's student loan forgiveness affect me? Here are answers to some scenarios

    How will President Biden's student loan forgiveness affect me? More details are coming, but here are answers from an expert on real life scenarios.

  • Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says

    Investors wang more clarity around The Merge and its implications, the bank told clients in a research note.

  • Yeezys, Adidas and Nike sneakers worth up to $20 million to be sold off after fraud scheme bust

    Federal prosecutors are tasked with selling off millions of dollars worth of exclusive stock once owned by the "Bernie Madoff of Sneakers."

  • Informa (LON:INF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Chinese premier Li Keqiang praises new energy vehicle sector at industry event

    Chinese premier Li Keqiang praised the country's domestic new energy vehicle (NEV) industry on Saturday, stating that the sector "will continue to deepen international cooperation" in a letter shared with attendees at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing. Li added that the country's support for NEVs is "in line with international rules," and that China needs extensive international cooperation to address climate change. China's auto sector has been hit hard by government efforts to combat COVID-19, with many areas including the commercial hub of Shanghai under lockdowns of varying length.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next may have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.

  • Philippines probes telecoms firms over anti-competition complaint

    The Philippines' antitrust agency said on Friday it will investigate allegations that its major telecoms firms abused their dominant market positions to make it difficult for a China-backed newcomer to connect to their networks. The agency said it would open a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by DITO Telecommunity, which launched in 2021 and is 40% owned by China Telecom, against the country's two other networks, PLDT and Globe Telecom. DITO and Globe said in separate statements that they welcomed the probe.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Student Debt Forgiveness May Be Taxable in More Than a Dozen States

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The billions in student loan debt forgiveness announced by the Biden Administration will be exempt from federal taxation but could be taxable at the state level in more than a dozen states—a hiccup many states are expected to quickly handle. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth

  • BlackRock Warns Texas Decision Is ‘Bad for the Business Climate’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior BlackRock Inc. executive blasted a finding by Texas officials that the firm boycotts the fossil-fuel sector, saying the decision risks damaging the state’s reputation in the business community.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastFed’s Ja

  • Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?

    Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th. The move stands to be a major net positive for the Ethereum network, but another cryptocurrency adjacent to the Ethereum ecosystem is already benefiting from the impending switch and has surprisingly outperformed Ethereum, rallying more than 190% since its low on the same date.

  • Why recession-worried shoppers aren’t shopping at TJ Maxx, Ross, or Nordstrom Rack

    With record inflation this summer and talk of a recession, it would seem like it’s time to shine for discount stores. A survey conducted by the marketing firm NCSolutions in June found that nearly half of Americans (45%) feel like they can’t afford their previous lifestyle and 66% are more mindful of how they are spending their money.

  • Sean Hannity and Other Fox Stars Face Depositions in Defamation Suit

    Some of the biggest names at Fox News have been questioned, or are scheduled to be questioned in the coming days, by lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network, as the election technology company presses ahead with a case that First Amendment scholars say is extraordinary in its scope and significance. Sean Hannity became the latest Fox star to be called for a deposition by Dominion’s legal team, according to a new filing in Delaware Supe

  • How Much Should You Really Have in Your 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.