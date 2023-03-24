India's Congress leader Gandhi disqualified from parliament

1
Rupam Jain and Shivam Patel
·1 min read

By Rupam Jain and Shivam Patel

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's parliament on Friday disqualified the leader of the main opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, a day after a court jailed him for two years in a defamation case loosely linked to the prime minister, parliament said in a statement.

Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha", parliament said, referring to the lower house of parliament.

Congress members held protests in some parts of the country on Friday against Gandhi's conviction and two-year-old jail sentence.

Congress party officials have described the judgment as politically motivated and blamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Nigam Prusty,Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi, Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar, Subrata Nag Choudhury in West Bengal, Sumit Khanna in Gujarat; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Why Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi may lose his parliament seat

    India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi faces the risk of being immediately disqualified as a lawmaker after being convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, the law that governs elections in India, mandates disqualification of any lawmaker who is "convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years". The disqualification comes into effect from the date of conviction.

  • Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP after conviction in defamation case

    India's Opposition leaders held a protest march outside the Parliament on Friday.

  • Hindenburg takes aim at Dorsey's payments firm Block, shares plunge

    Hindenburg Research on Thursday disclosed short positions in Block Inc and alleged that the payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs. Block vowed to fight back, saying it would explore legal action against the short seller for its "factually inaccurate and misleading report" that was "designed to deceive and confuse investors". "Hindenburg is known for these types of attacks, which are designed solely to allow short sellers to profit from a declined stock price," the payments firm said, adding that it would work with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Strong winds blow couch off high-rise balcony in San Francisco

    Powerful winds from the Bay Area's most recent atmospheric river sent furniture flying off the balcony of a San Francisco high rise. Video from Brandon Au via Storyful shows the mayhem.

  • First Republic Bank executives to forego annual bonuses for 2023

    The disclosure comes as First Republic explores ways to stay in business amid a banking crisis that has already wiped out two lenders in the United States. The rescue effort for Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has also put the bonus pools of banking executives under the spotlight. On Tuesday, Swiss authorities imposed curbs on bonus payments for Credit Suisse employees.

  • Blinken says cartels control parts of Mexico, as AMLO downplays fentanyl smuggling

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Wednesday that Mexican drug cartels control parts of the country, not the Mexican government, in response to questions.

  • India is on alert as covid-19 cases hit a five-month high

    India recorded 1,300 new covid-19 cases today, the highest in nearly five months.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to discuss security with Chinese counterpart on Friday

    New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she will discuss concerns about key regional and global security challenges when she meets with her Chinese counterpart, foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing Friday. Mahuta arrived in China on Wednesday for a four-day trip, the first by a New Zealand minister since 2019, and has been meeting with business and women leaders before her meeting with Gang.

  • Beijing’s population has fallen for the first time since 2003

    China’s demographic crisis has reached its capital city.

  • TikTokers use artificial intelligence to create dream musical covers: ‘Is Harry Styles in the room with us?’

    Artificial intelligence can make anybody sing any song.

  • Rare tornado causes damage, sends debris flying in Los Angeles

    The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Montebello, a city less than 10 miles southeast of Los Angeles. One person is in the hospital.

  • Hong Kong government announces measures to lure wealthy family offices

    Hong Kong's government announced a series of measures on Friday to attract wealthy family offices to set up in the financial hub as authorities try to restore business confidence and investor allure after three years of severe COVID-19 rules. A revamped investment migration scheme, new tax concessions and incentives such as art storage facilities at the city's international airport will be part of the offerings for family offices in the Chinese special administrative region, the government said in a statement. The announcement comes as the former British colony holds the Wealth for Good summit on Friday, which it said had attendance from more than 100 family offices and business figures including former Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang, tycoon Richard Li, Robert Rosen of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Neil Shen, founding managing partner at Sequoia China.

  • IMF warns without reforms, Lebanon could see hyperinflation

    The International Monetary Fund gave a grim assessment Thursday of Lebanon’s prospects for getting out of its deepening financial crisis, saying that without reforms, the country is headed for hyperinflation. Since late 2019, tiny Lebanon has fallen into the worst economic crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a political class that has ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. Three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of over 6 million, including a million Syrian refugees, now lives in poverty and inflation is soaring.

  • Japan inflation slows to 3.1% in February

    Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, slowing from the four-decade highs seen in previous months, government data showed Friday.The 3.1 percent rise is above the Bank of Japan's longstanding two-percent target, which has been surpassed every month since April last year.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • Pensioners now need an extra £90k to retire comfortably

    Workers must now save an extra £90,000 if they want a comfortable retirement, analysis has revealed.

  • Report Signals Humiliating End for Russia’s Shadow Army in Ukraine

    Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would

  • Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources

    “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's attitude toward her husband's pending legal issues

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

    The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.