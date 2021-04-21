India's Covaxin shot 78% effective against coronavirus, say developers

India's Covaxin shot 78% effective against coronavirus, say developers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said https://www.bharatbiotech.com/images/press/covaxin-phase3-clinical-trials-interim-results.pdf on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased to state that Covaxin ... has shown the efficacy of 78% in the second interim analysis," said Balram Bhargava, the chief of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research that has created the vaccine with Bharat Biotech.

The first analysis released in March had shown an efficacy rate of 81%.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

