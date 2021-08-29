India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.

The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed.

In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday - comprising nearly 70% of the country's total new daily cases.

The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.

