India's COVID-19 human crisis spirals with record new cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases climbed again Friday, prompting the army to open up its hospitals in a desperate bid to control a massive humanitarian crisis created by an acute shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen.

With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

Battling to find hospital beds, distraught people are flooding social media and messaging apps with heartbreaking pleas for oxygen, medicines and room in intensive care units.

India’s army chief M.M. Naravane met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

Naravane said the sick can approach their nearest army hospitals for help. Troops were also assisting with imported oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialized skills are required, a government statement said.

India has set a daily global record for more than a week with an average of nearly 350,000 infections. Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge.

In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a school teachers' organization said that more than 550 members have died after they were infected with COVID-19 while helping conduct local council elections this month, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Experts have blamed the surge on new, more contagious virus variants and mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue. On Thursday, millions voted in state elections in West Bengal with little or no regard to social distancing.

In the southern state of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said nearly 2,000 coronavirus patients under home care have switched off their phones and cannot be traced. Police were trying to track them as they might be seeking hospitalization on their own, he said.

In central Madhya Pradesh state, three villages in Balaghat district have pooled money to convert buildings into COVID-19 care centers. They have purchased oxygen concentrators and started admitting patients. Government doctors are visiting the facilities twice a day.

India plans to step up a faltering vaccination drive by allowing all adults 18 and older to get their jabs from Saturday. It has so far administered 150 million vaccine doses, according to the Health Ministry.

Since January, nearly 10% of Indians have received one dose, but only around 1.5% have received both, though India is one of the world’s biggest producers of vaccines.

Health Minister Harash Vardhan expressed hope that assistance being sent by over 40 countries will plug the shortage in medical supplies. The United States is sending more than $100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests.

Japan said Friday it will send 300 ventilators and 300 oxygen concentrators in response to the Indian government request. “Japan stands with India, our friend and partner,” the Foreign Ministry said.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help, and Russia sent two aircraft carrying oxygen generating equipment. The Indian air force also airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.

An estimated 30 million people voted to elect local village leaders from 520,000 candidates in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with fears crowding at polling booths would worsen what has become India's fastest-growing state epidemic. Uttar Pradesh is also predicted to overtake Maharashtra, the state home to Mumbai, for new daily cases by the end of April, according to an Indian government think tank. Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Rajasthan, has seen the highest weekly growth in new cases. One doctor, who works in the state's capital, Lucknow, estimated only one in every 20 Covid deaths were being officially recorded in the state. “Definitely, deaths are being undercounted,” the doctor told the Telegraph. “It is huge. It is deliberate so as to show less number of deaths so that image of the government is protected. "You go anywhere, any locality, people are cremating or burying their dead. Covid deaths happening at home are not counted at all.” Testing labs had also been told to sit on positive results to keep official figures down, he alleged. “Obviously, there is a fear among the doctors,” he said. “The government will terminate doctors if they talk about the crisis. And Yogi is just trying to downplay the havoc that is there in Uttar Pradesh.” Mr Adityanath earlier this week triggered panic after saying police could arrest individuals and hospitals reporting a shortage of medical oxygen or beds. Police in the state also this week prosecuted a man who had used Twitter to plead for oxygen for an elderly relative. Shashank Yadav was accused of making misleading statements, even though his appeal simply read: “Need oxygen cylinder, ASAP.” Mr Adityanath has insisted there is no shortage of oxygen or beds in the state, but the state will enter a full lockdown from Friday. Another doctor in the state said the government was trying to “hide the truth”. “If the chief minister visits hospitals, he shall regret his comments that there is no shortage of oxygen,” said an officer in a private hospital in Lucknow, who wished to remain anonymous. “He wants hospitals [to] hide the truth. He is least bothered about the people dying in hospitals and at homes,” he said. Reports of crematoriums overwhelmed by bodies have become increasingly at odds with official death tolls in the state. On Tuesday this week the local government reported 39 deaths in Lucknow, despite a single crematorium in the city's Bhainsakund district reporting 60 Covid-19 cremations. Bodies are allegedly lying for days in overwhelmed hospitals and there are long queues outside crematoriums in the state's major cities of Varanasi, Allahabad, and Kanpur. In Agra, in the same state, the authorities were forced to deny accusations they had taken an oxygen cylinder from an 85-year-old woman, who later died, to give to a well-connected patient. Cities including Delhi and Mumbai have so far borne the brunt of the pandemic in India, but the spread into more rural Uttar Pradesh would make it more difficult to count deaths, said Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “It is spreading now in rural areas and that is where India has the weakest infrastructure of reporting of deaths. In big metropolitan areas, people die in hospitals, but in rural areas they die outside of hospitals and the number of those deaths is much higher in somewhere like Uttar Pradesh." The state is hugely important to the ruling BJP in the local elections. “It is one of the most demographically and politically heavyweight states, which has a huge parliamentary representation. Whoever gains political weight in Uttar Pradesh has a lot of say in the central government and that is why it is so important for the BJP and other political parties," said Avinash Paliwal, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at SOAS University of London. Nationwide, India reported nearly 380,000 new infections on Thursday, and some 3,645 new deaths. As pressure on Mr Modi mounted, Arundhati Roy, the Man-Booker winning author, said his government had failed. “Perhaps 'failed' is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity," she wrote in the Guardian. Meanwhile, after a major backlash against vaccine shortages, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing doses has been put under security protection. In the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an 85-year-old man died at home after giving up his hospital bed to a 40-year-old man with young children. "I am 85 years old, have seen life, but if that woman's husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it's my duty to save him," said Narayan Dabhalkar, before he died.

  • India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.