India's COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration
Krishna N. Das
·3 min read

By Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year.

After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunisation as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/indias-halt-vaccine-exports-very-problematic-africa-2021-05-18 and South Asian countries https://www.reuters.com/world/india/nepal-bangladesh-scramble-secure-covid-19-shots-india-curbs-exports-2021-05-19.

India's daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks. New production lines https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1750124 have been set up, a vaccine developed by Cadila Healthcare won recent approval https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/india-approves-zydus-cadilas-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-2021-08-20, and commercial production of Russia's Sputnik V is starting in India.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, is now producing about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca shot, more than twice its April output of about 65 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"No fixed timeline on exports but the company hopes to restart in a few months," said the source, who declined to be named without approval to talk on the matter.

SII, which has previously indicated exports could resume by year-end https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-india-unlikely-resume-sizable-covid-19-vaccine-exports-until-october-2021-05-18, did not respond to a request for comment.

Global vaccine sharing platform COVAX hopes India will restart foreign sales sooner than later.

"With successful national vaccination and the arrival of more products, we are hoping that Indian supply to COVAX will resume as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for the platform's co-lead GAVI told Reuters in an email.

India, a major international producer of many other vaccines, could play a "similarly transformative role in the global response to COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

India's health ministry and the foreign ministry, which coordinates vaccine exports, did not respond to a request for comment.

Bharat Biotech, the maker of India's first domestically developed COVID-19 shot, on Sunday inaugurated a new factory with a production capacity of 10 million doses a month. It said it was "marching towards" a goal of a total annual capacity of about 1 billion doses of the drug, Covaxin.

Infections, meanwhile, are again rising https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-reports-44658-new-covid-19-cases-last-24-hours-2021-08-27 in India after an explosive outbreak in April and May. But the country has administered more than 633 million vaccine doses, with at least one dose to 52% of its 944 million adults and two doses to more than 15%.

A government source told Reuters in June the U.S. experience showed that vaccinations tend to slow down after a big majority of people get their shots. That might give SII a chance to export excess output, said the source.

The chief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said this month India could produce as many as 1.1 billion vaccine doses between September and December, enough to fully immunise all adults in the country this year.

India has so far given emergency authorisation to six COVID-19 shots, four of which are being produced locally. One more domestic vaccine is expected to be approved soon while many more are going through mid-stage trials.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; additional reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India's Bharat Biotech scouts international COVID-19 vaccine partners

    Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is seeking international manufacturing partners as it targets a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine each year, the company said on Sunday. COVAXIN, the company's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India, is one of two shots driving the country's massive vaccination programme. But Bharat Biotech has struggled to boost output, missing supply commitments https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-miss-end-july-vaccination-target-bharat-biotech-lags-2021-07-26 to the Indian government, which is also relying on a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

    A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes wended its way Sunday through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth, whom they accuse of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. “There is only one message from this car mob, which is ‘Prayuth get out!‘” Sombat Boonngamanong, a veteran social activist who helped originate such protests in July, said ahead of the protest.

  • UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan. "The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week's leaders' meeting," Johnson's office said in a statement.

  • 25 of 121 new COVID cases in Singapore linked to Bugis Junction cluster

    The Ministry of Health on Saturday (28 August) confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 67,171.

  • Scoop: Former Israel ambassador joins U.S. Iran team

    Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has joined the State Department's Iran team as a senior adviser, a senior State Department official tells Axios.Why it matters: Israel is pressing the Biden administration to start discussing a “Plan B” in case diplomacy with Iran fails. Shapiro, who has a personal relationship with many Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is equipped to play a key role in any such talks. His portfolio will be the regional aspects of the Irani

  • US sticks with 8-month timeline on booster shots – for now; EU may propose travel restrictions on US visitors: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said officials are open to shifting the recommendation for COVID boosters as data evolves, but 8 months stands for now. Latest news.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • British father to travel to Afghanistan to rescue family: 'If it will save their lives, I will go'

    A British citizen has told the Telegraph he plans to travel to Afghanistan alone in a desperate bid to rescue his wife, three children and frail mother who are stranded near Kabul airport.

  • At a Children's Hospital, a Wave of Young Patients Struggling to Breathe

    NEW ORLEANS — Helpless to improve her infant son’s breathing as he was about to be intubated, Catherine Perrilloux did the only thing that came naturally to her in that moment, the worst of her life: She looked away and prayed. The boy, known as Junior, was 2 months old and gravely ill with COVID-19. “I see a bunch of them crowding around the room with the ventilator machine, and then they pull out the tubing, and I’m just losing control,” Perrilloux, a dean at a nearby private school, recalled

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -For many affluent young Chinese consumers, modern simplicity is out and tradition is back in when it comes to jewellery. Sales of gold bracelets, pendants, earrings and necklaces that draw on dragons, phoenixes, peonies and other traditional Chinese patterns and symbols are flying among consumers, especially those in their 20s and 30s, helping drive a rebound in gold demand in the country after a pandemic-induced slump. An e-commerce boom and national pride are fuelling the rise in demand for what is known as heritage gold jewellery, which requires intricate craftsmanship and can command premiums of 20% or more over conventional gold jewellery, industry executives say.

  • As Lumber Prices Sink, Home Depot COO Says Supply and Demand ‘Worked as Expected’

    With lumber prices going into free fall lately after soaring to record highs just a few months ago, at least one prominent American business executive has a simple explanation: It's all a matter of...

  • Australia's COVID-19 cases hit new record as 'reopening' debate heats up

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia logged a record 1,323 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday as debate rages on whether the country should start living with the virus in the community, after initially being successful with suppressing coronavirus. Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW), the epicentre of the nation's Delta-fuelled outbreak, reported 1,218 cases as authorities there are set to slightly ease restrictions after nine weeks in lockdown. The lockdown is scheduled to last until the end of September.

  • David Duchovny reveals the Church of Scientology once tried to recruit him

    David Duchovny says he took part in an 'auditing' session, but ultimately decided not to become a Scientologist.

  • 6 of Robert F. Kennedy's Children Say They Are 'Devastated' Father's Killer Was Granted Parole

    "Our father's death impacted our family in ways that can never adequately be articulated," the family statement read

  • It’s Been a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Shares of Covid-19 vaccine producers Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after days of major developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side effect leading to inflammation of her heart muscle. The news of the death comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. "This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said in a statement, without giving the woman's age.

  • Japan eyes mixed use of COVID-19 shots to speed vaccine rollout

    Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine with those developed by other drug makers in a bid to speed up its vaccine rollout, the minister in charge of vaccinations said on Sunday. Japan, which has previously relied on the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines, approved AstraZeneca's vaccine in July and has secured two million doses.

  • Second Opinion: Refusing a COVID booster shot won't save lives abroad

    To immunize the world, we need billions of doses of different kinds of vaccines, not just the ones we currently have.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.