India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high

  • Healthcare worker collects COVID-19 test swab sample from man in New Delhi
  • Man carrying a basket walks past a graffiti depicting the Statue of Liberty wearing a mask amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai
1 / 2

India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high

Healthcare worker collects COVID-19 test swab sample from man in New Delhi
Shilpa Jamkhandikar
·2 min read

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic.

India's richest state, Maharashtra, accounted for more than half of the 89,129 new cases reported by the national health ministry in the last 24 hours, with a record 47,827 infections.

The state's chief minister warned citizens of a lockdown if cases continued to rise at their current rate, saying medical infrastructure would be inadequate in a couple of weeks.

In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, authorities ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in.

India's capital, New Delhi recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now.

Daily coronavirus cases have surged from around 15,000 in early March to 88,000 or so at the start of April.

The south Asian nation recorded 89,129 new infections and 714 deaths, the ministry said. That was the biggest daily rise since Sept. 20 and the most deaths since Oct. 21, according to a Reuters tally.

India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections, with more than 12 million recorded since the start of the outbreak.

The government has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, but the shots have been slow to reach India’s 1.3 billion people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced criticism for exporting vaccines produced in India when most Indians are yet to get them.

(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access)

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps)

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccines are the hottest new way to establish global influence

    The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP won't support the infrastructure plan, report says

    "I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase," McConnell said, according to Politico.

  • BSO investigates death of a 2-year-old in ‘incident with a piece of furniture’

    A 2-year-old girl died inside a Pompano Beach house Friday morning in what Broward sheriff’s detectives say was an “incident with a piece of furniture.”

  • Four killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa fired on a crowd killing thee people, the Myanmar Now news service said. "They started firing non-stop with both stun grenade and live rounds," the protester in Monywa, who asked not to be named, told Reuters via a messaging app.

  • Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

    Getty/Facebook Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read. That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags. Green’s social media posts described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from the stretch of Virginia he had recently called home.But as congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.She said that, while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”With the motive still a mystery, further insight into what led to such an attack was found in a series of social media posts the 25-year-old made in the weeks leading up to the incident. In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about his recent struggles, and said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Green also acknowledged suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car. After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored. In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”He also alluded to more mainstream trappings of young adulthood. He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.”Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.At one point, Green wrote, perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019, he experienced an “array of concerning symptoms” that he believed were “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly.”He also said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.”It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”Court records in Indiana, where he was once listed as living at an Indianapolis address, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad. But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”—with reporting by Pilar MelendezRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coronavirus latest news: International travel should resume slowly, scientist warns

    Exclusive: Foreign holidays for vaccinated Care homes to allow young grandchildren to visit Special report: ministers ‘used covert tactics’ to keep scared public home Comment: Endless testing is going to be an expensive waste of time Indoor hymn-singing could return by June Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial International travel should reopen slowly, with any traffic light system having the potential to be "leaky" to Covid variants, a senior scientist has said. Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London's department of medicine, said an ideal scenario would be for people to quarantine when they return from any country - though this was unlikely to be seen as a practical option. He said it was possible coronavirus will become "much more of a fairly trivial infection" for most people while it was still uncertain whether the entire population would need to be vaccinated again each winter. The travel taskforce set up by Boris Johnson is due to report shortly, with many expecting it to propose a traffic light approach. This ranks countries red, amber or green depending on infection rates and the prevalence of Covid variants in overseas destinations. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Amazon apologized for a snarky tweet and acknowledged its delivery drivers do pee in bottles

    Amazon said their tweet claiming their workers don't pee in bottles was incorrect, adding it "was an own-goal, we're unhappy about it."

  • Chauvin trial: Minneapolis police lieutenant calls restraint on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'

    A high-ranking official in the Minneapolis Police Department called Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers’ use of force on George Floyd “totally unnecessary” and said it should have stopped when Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to his testimony Friday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor on down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” They added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr.—“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage over Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile, especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. While the COPA initially said the bodycam footage could not be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them from sharing videos of minor victims, the agency said Friday the footage will be made public. “COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation,” the agency said in a statement. It added that the act “does not bar publication of the body-worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Deleted 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' scene finally shows how Joker would have delivered that 'We live in a society' line

    Zack Snyder released a deleted scene from his film featuring Jared Leto and Batman to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

  • These croquetas in Cuba are explosive. Maker warns about ‘violence’ if not cooked right

    Croquetas in Cuba are blowing up in people’s faces

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • A woman got pregnant while she was already pregnant, and delivered her 'super twins' on the same day

    Superfetation is so rare there are only a handful of reported cases. Three extremely unlikely events need to occur to become pregnant while pregnant.

  • Breakfast Bite: Favorite Easter Treats

    Dre Johnson from 92 Q talks with Jason and Theo about their favorite Easter treats on The Breakfast Bite.

  • EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

    With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments. Here's a look at what is known about the rebel group and the challenges facing Mozambique. Despite rich natural resources, the province has been one of Mozambique's least developed, with low levels of education, health services, and nutrition.

  • April, the New York giraffe who became a viral sensation, dies

    The giraffe-cam set up by the April's zoo in 2017 gained some 232 million views online.

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

    "It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back," a Mexican state police officer told Insider.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.