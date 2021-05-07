India records 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in a week

People receive oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara in Ghaziabad
·4 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as the country's vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.

As India's deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues unabated and its total number of cases now stand at 21.49 million, with infections spreading from overcrowded cities to remote rural villages that are home to nearly 70% of the 1.3 billion population.

The country reported a record daily 414,188 new cases on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, bringing total deaths to 234,083.

Medical experts say the real extent of COVID-19 in India is five to 10 times the official tallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticised for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands of people in recent weeks and became "super spreader" events.

His government has also been criticised for delays in the country's vaccination programme, which medical experts say is India's only hope of controlling the second COVID-19 wave.

The Hindustan Times newspaper on Friday demanded: "Accelerate the vaccine drive, get the second wave of the pandemic under some control..."

While India is the world's biggest vaccine maker, it is struggling to produce enough doses to stem the wave of COVID-19.

Modi has stressed that Indian states must keep up vaccination rates. Although the country has administered at least 157 million vaccine doses, its rate of inoculation has fallen sharply https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA/jbyprwkawve/chart.png in recent days.

"After having achieved a rate of around 4 million a day, we are now down to 2.5 million per day due to vaccine shortages," Amartya Lahiri, an economics professor at University of British Columbia was quoted as saying in the Mint newspaper.

"The 5 million a day target is the lower bound of what we have to aim for, since even at that rate, it will take a year for us to get everyone two doses. The situation unfortunately is very grim."

SOUTHERN STATES

The European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to increase the supply and access to vaccines, especially in vulnerable developing countries.

India's healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of COVID-19 patients, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen. Morgues and crematoriums can not handle the number of dead and makeshift funeral pyres burn in parks and carparks.

Although northern and western India bear the brunt of the disease, the share of the five southern states in the country's daily surge in infections rose from 28% to 33% in the first seven days of May, data shows.

In the southern city of Chennai, only one in a hundred oxygen supported beds and two in a hundred beds in intensive care units were vacant on Thursday, from a vacancy rate of over 20% each two weeks ago, government data showed.

In India's tech capital Bengaluru, only 23 of the 590 beds in intensive care units were vacant, and only 1 in 50 beds with a ventilator were vacant, a situation officials say points to an impending crisis.

New Delhi's ubiquitous three-wheeled autorickshaws have become makeshift ambulances to ferry COVID-19 patients.

"We must all help each other out at this time of need to get out of this situation," said autorickshaw driver Raj Kumar, who wears a protection suit. There is a plastic partition between him and the passengers at the back.

"If everyone stays home because they are scared, then who is going to help those in need?"

Several Indian states have imposed various levels of social restrictions to try to stem infections, but the federal government has resisted imposing a national lockdown.

"At times like this, people look for some sign that politicians are listening...what is happening today is a betrayal of hope and a slap in the face of the dream that was a modern progressive India," columnist Vir Sanghvi wrote in the Hindustan Times.

"We will beat COVID eventually. But by then thousands more will have lost their lives."

Aid from foreign countries continued to pour in, as consignments from Poland, Netherlands and Switzerland reached India on Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru, Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Malawi orders integrated refugees into overcrowded camp

    The government says the integrated asylum seekers pose a security threat, but many pledge to resist.

  • S. Korea raids activist's office over anti-North leaflets

    South Korean police on Thursday raided the office of an activist who said he had floated hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets toward North Korea by balloon in defiance of a contentious new law that bans such activities. The issue of propaganda leaflets has emerged as a new source of animosity between the two Koreas, with North Korea calling it a provocation and threatening to retaliate. The Seoul Metropolitan Police said the raid on the Seoul office of activist Park Sang-hak was related to his announcement that his group launched balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 5,000 one-dollar bills and 500 booklets about South Korea's economic development across the border last week.

  • Mother shares terrifying video of shark circling her six-year-old daughter at Hawaii beach

    ‘She was hysterical that there was a shark in the water,’ said the child’s mother, who was also caught by surprise

  • Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress

    With no clear progress, Egyptian and Turkish officials concluded Thursday two days of talks in Cairo aimed at resetting ties between the two regional powers. Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, a group supported by Turkey. Egypt has designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

  • Australia to resume India repatriation flights after backlash

    The government will bring some "vulnerable" Australians home after its travel ban ends next week.

  • Democrats renew calls to end the filibuster after McConnell said he's '100%' focused on stopping Biden

    "Anyone expecting a return to some bygone era of bipartisanship isn't acknowledging the reality that we are in," Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla said.

  • Melinda Gates was upset and uncomfortable after she and Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast reports

    Sources told The Daily Beast that Bill Gates' relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "still haunts" Melinda.

  • Tucker Carlson Blames Biden for His Dangerous Anti-Vax Fearmongering

    Fox NewsIn what has become a commonplace occurrence these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed a controversy purely of his own making on Thursday night, this time regarding his dangerous and sloppy suggestion that dozens of Americans a day are dying from the coronavirus vaccines.How did he explain away the highly misleading and disingenuous speculation? Well, by blaming it all on President Joe Biden, of course.Carlson, who has increasingly sought to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the highly effective vaccines, took his vaccine skepticism to new heights on Wednesday night when he cited a faulty open-sourced database dubbed a “a breeding ground for misinformation” to suggest that thousands of Americans have died from the shots.“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson exclaimed, citing the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. “That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that.”While acknowledging that there’s been criticism of the VAERS database’s numbers and insisting he believes “vaccines aren’t dangerous,” Carlson still spent 15 minutes speculating that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are leading to an untold number of deaths.“The actual number is almost certainly higher than [30 people every day], perhaps vastly higher than that,” he said at one point.Of course, Carlson never once noted that the CDC itself had analyzed the reports of deaths submitted to VAERS—which is nothing more than open-access data—and offered the following conclusion: “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”Following a 24-hour period in which he was roundly criticized and fact-checked—including from his own Fox colleagues—Carlson issued his rebuttal. And he wanted his critics to know he was “just asking questions.” Oh, and it’s also Biden’s fault.“We looked up the numbers the Biden administration has gathered on vaccine safety. Then last night, we boldly read those numbers on television—the Biden numbers,” Carlson began with a mocking tone.“As we did that, we noted the administration’s reporting system for injuries—it’s called VAERS—has been credibly accused of being inaccurate,” he added. “We also noted that very same system has been used for a long time.”Once again insisting that “more deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than all previous vaccines combined” in recent years—again, something the CDC has thoroughly knocked down—Carlson claimed he was just seeking answers.“Very same system, very different results,” he said, adding: “How does this happen? So what is that explanation? We still don’t know. Instead of answering that simple and important question, the usual chorus of partisans started screaming and calling for censorship!”After mocking his critics for telling him the VAERS numbers are untrustworthy, he wanted to know why “hasn’t the Biden administration fixed its reporting system” and “what are the real numbers.”Carlson, meanwhile, ended the segment by flipping the indignation over his reckless speculation back onto his critics, insisting they are actually the ones who are doing harm to the public.“It’s fair to ask how much harm this medicine causes. No one has told us,” he declared. “Their position is, you don’t need to know the rate of injury! That doesn’t matter. Anyone who asks about harm is immoral. That’s what they’re arguing. If you ever find yourself arguing that, you will know for certain you have lost the thread. You are no longer arguing for public health. You’re doing something else entirely.”Carlson, of course, could just read the disclaimers when searching the database to realize that it’s not a typical government data source and the numbers don’t reflect direct causation.“Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information,” one disclaimer reads, while another warns: “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Vaccinated American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid, say reports

    ‘It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,’ Dr Rajendra Kapila’s widow says

  • Ellen DeGeneres is living with Courteney Cox after selling her Beverly Hills mansion

    DeGeneres shut down speculation that she was living with the "Friends" star because of "marital troubles."

  • French flotilla protests at Jersey port in fishing row

    There weren't just storm clouds gathering off the coast of Jersey on Thursday (May 6).French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed in a flotilla to the British Channel island to protest. A simmering row over fishing rights has escalated this week, with a French minister suggesting that French electricity supplies to Jersey could be cut.Britain despatched two navy patrol boats to the island on Wednesday (May 5). The French Navy said on Thursday that it had reciprocated by sending two patrol boats to the waters around Jersey.Jersey sits just 14 miles off the northern French coast and 85 miles south of Britain's shores.A marine traffic tracking website showed around 25 French-registered vessels off the Jersey port of St Helier on Thursday morning and video showed the flotilla arriving in port.Jersey's government said the island had issued new fishing permits in accordance with the post-Brexit trade terms, which included new conditions for license-holders.That angered French trawler crews and the French government, who said the new terms had been imposed unilaterally and without discussion, and that they placed unfair restrictions on French fishing vessels.An official from the French Presidency said that France is keen that the situation does not worsen - adding that France viewed the situation in Jersey as being calm, but that Britain's language had aggravated tensions.The European Commission says the EU is engaging in 'good faith' with the UK to solve the dispute.

  • Jeff Bezos sets date for space sightseeing flight

    The Amazon.com founder will launch people into space on his New Shepard vehicle on 20 July.

  • Germany rejects U.S. proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany on Thursday rejected a U.S. proposal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, saying the greatest constraints on production were not intellectual property but increasing capacity and ensuring quality. President Joe Biden on Wednesday voiced support for a waiver in a sharp reversal of the U.S. position, and his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, swiftly backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization. The German government stood behind the goal of a worldwide supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokeswoman said, adding however that the main factors in vaccine production are capacity and quality standards, and not patents.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29, carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew members on a permanent Chinese space station. The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid published by the official People's Daily, characterized reports that the rocket is "out of control" and could cause damage as "Western hype."

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Donald Trump’s election fraud ‘big lie’ winning over GOP but could cost midterms, pollster Frank Luntz warns

    Republican insider predicts ex-president will win party nomination ahead of candidates like Tucker Carlson but lose in 2024

  • US fugitive sought in Thailand over disappearance of pregnant wife

    Police uses sniffer dogs to find bloodstained mattress 15km from house as man flees on motorcycle

  • Biden touts plan to help restaurants hurt during pandemic

    President Biden boosted his administration’s multibillion-dollar program for the hard-hit restaurant industry, a sector that has sustained significant coronavirus-related losses.