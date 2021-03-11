India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown vaccine

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination in New Delhi
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - An expert panel of India's drug regulator has recommended relaxing norms for the use of a government-backed coronavirus vaccine after it was found to be highly effective in a late-stage trial, the regulator said on its website on Thursday.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for omission of the condition of the use of the vaccine in clinical trial mode," the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization said. "However, the vaccine should be continued to be used under restricted use in emergency situation condition."

Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed an 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, it said last week.

(Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Riding GameStop's resurgent rally - 'not for the faint of heart'

    Joe Youngblood, who works in digital marketing in Dallas, Texas, bought his first share of GameStop at $98 in early February and found his investment cut in half in a matter of days. “After research I believe GameStop has a good chance to pull it off.” The latest resurgence in GameStop shares has reinvigorated true believers.

  • Ex-Army officer guilty in 'Fatal Vision' case seeks release

    A former Army captain serving life prison sentences for the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young children at a North Carolina base wants to leave federal prison due to his deteriorating health during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyers for Jeffrey MacDonald are expected to make their case Thursday before a judge at the Raleigh courthouse.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • After 10 years of war Syria still a 'living nightmare,' says U.N. chief

    Syria is a "living nightmare" where about half the children have never lived a day without war and 60 percent of Syrians are at risk of going hungry, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the conflict. Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced. "More humanitarian access is needed," Guterres told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, say Chris Whitty

    It is “very unlikely” that lockdown exit will be speeded up, even if data on Covid cases keeps being better than was forecast, the country’s chief medical officer has said. Prof Chris Whitty said he would "strongly advise" against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions. “If you open up too fast, a lot more people die,” Prof Whitty told MPs. He told the science and technology committee that “things can turn bad very fast” as chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said moving faster than the current schedules would mean “flying blind” without seeing the impact of changes. More than 22 million people have now had their first vaccine, and daily cases and deaths are the lowest for five months. Real world data has shown both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca jabs are more protective against hospitalisations than had been modelled, preventing around 80 per cent of hospitalisations in those aged 80 and over. But Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick said they thought there was little chance that the current timetable for easing lockdown would be improved on.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Protesters adapt tactics after Myanmar police use violence

    Protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar carried homemade shields and moved with more caution and agility Tuesday, adapting their tactics to the escalating violence from security forces not reluctant to use lethal force to break up crowds. Another group made a mobile protest, driving through the streets on motorbikes. Security forces trying to stop people from gathering have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets most often, but also have fired live ammunition at crowds.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • GameStop shares rally for a fifth day

    Shares of GameStop are on fire once again - up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. The latest surge coming ahead of an expected shake-up of the gaming retailer's business. It has tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is also a major GameStop shareholder and board member, to oversee a transition away from its reliance on brick-and-mortar sales to focus more on e-commerce.The stock is also getting a boost from speculation that small investors will take portions of their upcoming $1400 stimulus checks and pour it into the market. And with GameStop still a highly mentioned stock on social media forums like Reddit's WallStreetBets - some investors believe the stock will see a boost. But this stock has been anything but a sure bet. After surging to a record high of $482 a share in January as the poster child for the so-called meme rally - it has been cut in half - but that still is way above where it started the year.That Reddit-induced frenzy, which sparked an epic battle between small-time investors and Wall Street hedge funds, got so heated online trading app Robinhood at one point halted trading in the stock. The saga prompted another Congressional hearing on Tuesday. As for the stock, there are strategic risks ahead. The company has to successfully find a way to offset the pressure its retail stores are under as more customers gravitate toward digital downloads of video games. But some investors still think GameStop will come out a winner and are reluctant to stop buying this stock.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • U.S. stimulus helps lift global outlook: OECD

    The U.S. and world economies are set to rebound much faster than expected. The OECD on Tuesday sharply hiked its forecasts for U.S. and global growth. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development doubled its forecast for U.S. growth this year to 6.5% and raised its outlook for next year to 4.0%. It estimates the U.S.’ planned $1.9 trillion stimulus package will boost U.S. output by up to 4% on average in its first full year, creating up to 3 million jobs by year end but also increasing inflation, which is a big concern for investors now. That relief package, it said, would also add more than a percentage point to global growth and boost the economies of its big trading partners, Canada and Mexico. The OECD said speedier COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in some countries would also give a shot in the arm to the world economy. It significantly hiked its global growth outlook to 5.6% this year and 4.0% next year. It sees world GDP returning to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. But the OECD listed several caveats. Risks include how fast people get vaccinated, how soon restrictions are lifted, and whether new variants of the coronavirus are kept in check.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson hits back at EU and insists 'we have not blocked vaccines'

    PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

    Years after being snubbed over a Supreme Court seat, Garland was confirmed as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Kroger pharmacy gives wrong shot to customers who expected COVID vaccine in Virginia

    The grocery chain said it contacted customers immediately after realizing the mistake.

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.