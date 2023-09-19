India's First Solar Mission Begins Studying Particles Surrounding Earth



An illustration of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft

In a little over two weeks since its launch, India’s Aditya-L1 mission started collecting data to help analyze the behavior of particles that surround Earth.

The spacecraft’s Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument was switched on on September 10 while the spacecraft was around 31,068 miles (50,000 kilometers) away from Earth, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday.

The mission marks India’s first attempt to study our host star. Aditya (which refers to the Hindu sun god) is designed to observe solar activities to better understand space weather and how it affects Earth.

India launched its first solar mission while still on a high from acing its first touchdown on the lunar surface with the Chandrayaan-3 mission on August 23. The mission is currently in sleep mode to survive the cold lunar night, but ISRO will attempt to wake its lander and rover up when the Sun rises on the cratered surface of the Moon.

