India's Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Groww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion in just six months as the Indian fintech startup looks to broaden its offerings and help more millennials start their investment journey in the world’s second largest internet market.

Iconic Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round. Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners also “significantly” participated in the new round.

Groww, which has now raised over $390 million to date, was valued at $250 million in September last year and $1 billion in April this year.

TechCrunch reported last month that Groww was in talks to finalize a $250 million round at a $3 billion valuation. The startup had multiple termsheets, TechCrunch reported.

Groww helps millennials invest in mutual funds , futures, stocks, and initial public offerings. Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive of Groww, told TechCrunch in an interview that the startup is working to introduce several more asset classes for its users to invest.

Groww is tapping into a huge market. More than 200 million people in India transact money digitally, but fewer than 30 million invest in mutual funds and stocks.

“The financial services market in India is already large, growing rapidly, and ripe for disruption. During the last couple of years, Groww has demonstrated that they are ready to seize that opportunity through strong accelerating momentum predicated on strength of technology,” said Yoonkee Sull, partner at ICONIQ Growth, in a statement.

"Driven by an exceptional product-oriented team, Groww is already amongst the leading investment platforms in India, showcasing strong unit economics and customer cohorts. We are excited to participate in the company’s vision to be the primary financial platform for Indian consumers.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Online Thrifting Sees Silver Lining in Supply Chain Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- As brand-name retailers nationwide struggle to fill shelves, a crop of online platforms that trade in secondhand wares are poised to profit handsomely from the global supply chain crunch. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Ban

  • Fortinet, ServiceNow Break Out; How Long Will PayPal Remain A Long-Term Leader?

    With the market remaining in a confirmed uptrend, it's the perfect time to research the IBD Long-Term Leaders list.

  • Facebook's misinformation and violence problems are worse in India

    Facebook research shows the social network's misinformation and violence issues were particularly severe in India.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Faang Exposure to Two-Year Low Before Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are turning skeptical on tech megacaps just days before earnings from the likes of Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billi

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Husband of woman fatally shot on Alec Baldwin film set speaks out

    Halyna Hutchins, 42, was a cinematographer for the film "Rust," when she was fatally shot by a prop gun on Thursday.

  • Crocs, Goldman Sachs Lead 5 Stocks In Buy Zones Without This Huge Risk

    Crocs jumped into a buy zone on earnings, along with several other stocks. That takes a big risk off the table.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Most Asian Stocks, U.S. Futures Dip; Lira Slides: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dipped Monday as traders weighed inflation risks, a Covid-19 outbreak in China and earnings prospects for major technology firms. Turkey’s lira slid to a record low amid a diplomatic spat.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Mak

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

    Bitcoin is posting a stellar performance despite volatility. These cryptocurrencies could be even better.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • At least 2 hedge funds dumped their SPAC stakes after a merger with Trump's new media company was announced, reports say

    Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.