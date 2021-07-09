India's Hetero seeks emergency use nod for Merck's COVID-19 drug

A handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Hetero Labs said on Friday it sought emergency use nod from the local regulator for Merck's COVID-19 drug molnupiravir, after interim data from a late-stage trial showed it helped reduce hospitalisations and speed up recovery in mild cases.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug being developed by Merck & Co and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Merck tapped several Indian generic drugmakers between March and April, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, to expand the drug's production and conduct trials, hastening its availability in India to address a second wave of infections.

The partnerships gave these companies licence to make and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries after approvals or emergency authorisations by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April.

Hetero said the late-stage trial of molnupiravir, conducted at COVID-19 dedicated hospital sites across India, looked at the drug's efficacy and safety in patients with mild COVID-19.

The data showed the antiviral drug resulted in statistically significant fewer hospital admissions, faster recovery time and early negative SARS-CoV-2 RT PCR results.

Coronavirus cases in India have declined from a devastating peak in April and May. However, health experts have said the country should brace for a third wave by October.

Molnupiravir is currently being tested in a global late-stage study by Merck and partner Ridgeback, with the trial data expected in the fall of 2021.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moldova to hold vote pitting reformists against pro-Russians

    Moldovan voters go to the polls this weekend in a snap parliamentary election that could decide whether the former Soviet republic fully embraces pro-Western reforms or prolongs a political impasse under strong Russian influence. The landlocked country of 3.5 million — Europe's poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine — has in recent years lurched from one political crisis to another, dogged by instability and stuck in geopolitical limbo between pro-Western and pro-Russia forces. Although Moldova signed a deal with the European Union in 2014 on forging closer political and economic ties, rampant corruption and lack of reform have hindered development and at times drawn strong criticism from Brussels.

  • Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?

    Kerry Kraker, 56, has worked in kitchens all his life. Since March he's spent around $100 a week - half his spare cash – on silver coins. Thanks to a community of like-minded silver 'stackers' gathering on social-media platform Reddit Inc., Seattle-based Kraker says he also feels empowered.

  • Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., father of Robert Downey Jr., dies at 85

    Robert Downey Sr., the director and actor father of Robert Downey Jr., has died at 85, the Marvel movie star announced Wednesday on Instagram. "According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years," he added of Downey Sr.'s wife, Rosemary Rogers-Downey, calling her "a saint" and noting that "our thoughts and prayers are with you." Downey Jr.'s mother, his father's first wife, Elsie Ann Downey, died in 2014.

  • New Fujifilm CEO focuses on drug ingredients unit after Avigan stumbles

    Fujifilm Holdings Corp is banking on its fast-growing drug ingredients business to drive future profits, the company's new chief executive said, after stumbles in certifying its own Avigan anti-viral drug for treatment of COVID-19. CEO Teiichi Goto is heading up a three-year, $11 billion investment plan to cement healthcare as Fujifilm's biggest centre of revenue and profit as the company continues to diversify from its original photo business. "Businesses like healthcare are like a deep, blue ocean," Goto, 62 and a near 40-year veteran of the company, told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 Pares Loss After Flirting With Correction

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average pared losses that had pushed it toward a correction following the country’s decision to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo to contain the continued virus spread.The blue-chip measure fell 0.6% at the 3 p.m. close in Tokyo, after sliding as much as 2.5% and briefly extending its drop from a February peak to more than 10%. The broader Topix index was 5% below its March high.“Stocks were oversold a bit,” said Mamoru Shimode, the chief strateg

  • UK's Vectura agrees to $1.44 billion rival bid from Philip Morris

    Shareholders of Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, will get 150 pence per share in cash, the companies said in a joint statement. Vectura, which in May agreed to a 958 million pound ($1.32 billion) deal with Carlyle Group Inc, said it has withdrawn its backing for the 136 pence per share offer made by the global investment firm in favour of the higher bid from Philip Morris. The tobacco giant, which has been looking beyond its traditional products and expanding into the broader healthcare market, said it plans for Vectura to operate as an independent unit and be at the centre of its inhaled therapeutics business.

  • Pfizer Outlines Booster Plans; Seoul Tightening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its vaccine, based on early data showing it can sharply increase immune protection. South Korea is raising curbs on social distancing to the highest level in Seoul for two weeks starting Monday.The Tokyo Olympics will ban spectators from events held in Japan’s capital, revising an earlier decision to allow some fans, as a resurgence in cases pushed the government to declare a state of e

  • Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

    Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts. As countries like Britain, Germany and France prepare to remove most remaining restrictions after devastating outbreaks, governments in Southeast Asia have been tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting dramatic spikes after cases started rising in May. Indonesia, the region's hardest hit and most populous country, recorded 38,391 cases on Thursday, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when it's daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July.

  • Pfizer Announces It's Developing a COVID Vaccine Booster to Fight Against Delta Variant

    The pharmaceutical company plans to move forward with clinical trials in August to fight against the variant which is the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and accounts for 51 percent of new U.S. cases

  • Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

    No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. Could Pfizer and Moderna now face their second-worst scenario?

  • Forget 10,000 steps - here's how much you should actually walk per day, according to science

    Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-steps rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.

  • Sorrento: Big Potential for Pain Management Candidate

    Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease which affects millions of people across the globe, and according to Wiseguy Research, it is a market that could be worth over $10 billion by 2025. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has been eyeing this opportunity and is now one step closer to getting its osteoarthritis candidate through the lucrative door. On Tuesday, Sorrento announced that the FDA has given the green light for the company to begin the Phase 2 testing of its pain management candidate r

  • How well COVID-19 vaccines work against the Delta variant, according to the best available data

    Pfizer's vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by Delta, real-world efficacy data suggests. For AstraZeneca, it's 60%.

  • Is It Better to Sleep In or Exercise When You're Tired? Here's What New Research Says

    Find out if it's better to snooze or lace up those shoes.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ

    Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal. The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. The c

  • I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

    Dr. Hana Mohammed El Sahly, a molecular virology and microbiology expert at Baylor College of Medicine, is not one of those researchers—and she says she wouldn’t recommend that course of action. “Until we have better data, it probably is not wise to go and get [additional] vaccines unless it’s part of a clinical trial,” she says. National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists are studying what happens when people get a booster of a different vaccine than their original shot.

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • A leading US disease expert says there's 'no doubt in my mind' that vaccinated people are helping spread Delta

    Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, which the White House leans on for COVID-19 data, says we shouldn't drop our masks yet, especially indoors.

  • Boy who had cardiac arrest after 1st Pfizer vaccine jab had taken supplements

    The boy who suffered a cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been taking supplements, a senior MOH official said.

  • GOP Lawmaker Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

    "OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.