India's inflation likely accelerated to an 18-month high in April: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Price tags are seen on the samples of rice and lentils that are kept on display for sale at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi
Prerana Bhat and Arsh Tushar Mogre
·2 min read

By Prerana Bhat and Arsh Tushar Mogre

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters poll found.

The jump has been long anticipated following the Indian government's decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. Energy prices globally have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, reached a multi-month high in March and is expected to remain elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices globally.

These factors likely pushed inflation in Asia's third-largest economy to 7.5% on an annual basis in April, according to a May 5-9 Reuters poll of 45 economists, from 6.95% in March.

If realised, that would be the highest inflation rate since October 2020 and well above the RBI's upper 6% limit.

Forecasts for the data, due to be released at 1200 GMT on May 12, ranged between 7.0% and 7.85%.

"CPI inflation appears to have surged higher still in April on the back of higher food and fuel prices. The bulk of the impact of the recent fuel prices hikes will be felt in April," said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.

"We wouldn't be surprised if core inflation has risen too. The risk is that sustained higher inflation drives up inflation expectations, which push core inflation even higher."

To make matters worse, the local price of oil, India's biggest import, has also been subject to upwards pressure from the roughly 4% drop in the rupee this year, with the currency touching a record low on Monday.

Wholesale price inflation was predicted at 14.48%, continuing its double-digit streak for a year.

The elevated price outlook pushed the RBI - which only recently changed its focus to price stability from growth - to hike its repo rate for the first time since 2018, lifting it 40 basis points to 4.40% in a surprise unscheduled meeting last week, with more expected to follow.

The move came just ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 50 basis point rate hike later the same day.

"Inflation could remain above the RBI's target band for three consecutive quarters, marking the first official 'failure' of the monetary framework," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

(Reporting by Arsh Mogre and Prerana Bhat; Polling by Milounee Purohit and Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alternatives To Social Security That Will Provide Income in Retirement

    Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...

  • BoE's Saunders worries inflation will be higher than forecasts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who called in vain for a big interest rate hike last week, said inflation risked exceeding BoE forecasts that already go above 10%, and urged the BoE to "lean heavily" against it. With price growth already more than three times the BoE's 2% target, Saunders and two other members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise Bank Rate from 0.75% to 1.25% at their meeting last week. But a majority of six members backed a smaller rise to 1.0% as they worried about signs of an economic slowdown.

  • There’s a Bill Going to the Senate That Could Save ‘Roe v. Wade.’ Here’s How You Can Help ASAP

    Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin urges readers to call their Senators to pass her Women's Health Protection Act this Wednesday to save Roe v. Wade.

  • Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria's former president seeks APC nomination

    Goodluck Jonathan wants to stand in next year's election for the party that defeated him in 2015.

  • Foreigners Make a Last Minute Dash for India’s Biggest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign institutional investors stepped up their bids for India’s biggest share sale in the last hours before the close of subscription on Monday, shunning currency risks and global market uncertainties. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ba

  • India Places Crypto Like BTC on Par With Lotteries, Mulls 28% GST

    A law committee will oversee the tax proposal and will recommend its views to the GST Council to levy 28% GST on all crypto-related services.

  • Almost 6,000 Ukrainians approved for temporary resettlement in U.S.

    Almost 6,000 Ukrainians approved for temporary resettlement in U.S.

  • 1st group of refugees start arriving under 'Uniting for Ukraine' program

    The Biden administration is officially welcoming the first group of refugees coming to the U.S. under the "Uniting for Ukraine" program, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. The program requires Ukrainians to have a private sponsor in the U.S. who must also complete a background check and prove they have the financial means to support those granted refuge. The program is part of President Joe Biden's promise to allow 100,000 Ukrainians to seek refuge in the U.S. Other legal pathways are also still available through the State Department that will count toward the 100,000 objective.

  • Nearly 6,000 Ukrainians approved to enter the U.S. through Biden admin's website

    DHS has approved nearly 6,000 Ukrainians to enter the U.S. after they applied online via the Uniting for Ukraine website.

  • Coinbase shares plunge almost 80% from November high, amid selloffs of crypto stocks and funds

    Shares of crypto-related companies and funds plunged Monday, with Coinbase's shares ending at lowest close in history, as both bitcoin and major U.S. stock indexes sink to multi-month lows.

  • Lawmakers' homes set on fire in Sri Lanka unrest

    STORY: Footage broadcast on a Sri Lankan network also showed houses on fire.Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after pro- and anti-government protesters clashed for the first time since an unprecedented wave of demonstrations took hold in late March.Pro-government supporters were attacked in at least four locations as they were returning from Colombo, media reported. The houses of at least two mayors were also set on fire, police sources told Reuters.Rajapaksa resigned to make way for a unity government that would try to find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in history, but protesters said they also wanted his brother to stand down as president.His resignation came hours after clashes broke out in Colombo, where supporters of the ruling party stormed an anti-government protest camp and were beaten back by police using tear gas and water cannon.A nationwide curfew has been imposed, on top of the state of emergency that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - the prime minister's younger brother, referred to as Gota - declared last week in the face of escalating protests.The island nation of 22 million people has suffered prolonged power cuts and shortages of essentials, including fuel, cooking gas and medicines, and the government is left with as little as $50 million of useable foreign reserves.Sri Lankans have been taking to the streets in largely peaceful protests and demanding that the Rajapaksas step down.

  • Stocks, commodities slide as growth worries unnerve investors

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Asian shares fell to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the toxic cocktail of rising interest rates and lower economic growth. Growing fears of recession and a slowdown in China dragged down commodity-linked currencies and oil prices, though safety flows kept the dollar near 20-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan tumbled as much as 2.3% to 515.7, sliding for a seventh straight session and extending losses to 18% so far this year.

  • The Dow has dropped more than 4,000 points since the beginning of 2022

    The Dow has dropped more than 4,000 points since the beginning of 2022

  • As prices rise, here are some ways to lower your food bill

    The best tips from budgeting and cooking experts who know how to make food spending more manageable.

  • Australian leader silent on reaction to feared Chinese base

    Australia’s prime minister on Sunday refused to say how his government might respond if China attempted to establish a military base less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the Australian coast on the Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that a Chinese naval base on the impoverished South Pacific island nation would be a “red line” for both Australia and the United States.

  • Japan to take time phasing out Russian oil imports, says PM Kishida

    Japan will take time to phase out Russian oil imports after agreeing on a ban with other Group of Seven (G7) nations to counter Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday. The G7 nations committed to the move "in a timely and orderly fashion" at an online meeting on Sunday to put further pressure on President Vladimir Putin, although members such as resource-poor Japan depend heavily on Russian fuel.

  • India’s forex reserves have fallen by $35 billion since the Ukraine war

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has faced severe headwinds of late: soaring crude oil prices, the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and an exodus of foreign money. Today (May 9), the rupee fell to a record low of 77.42 a dollar—the previous low was 76.98 a dollar in March. The rupee’s decline, however, has been staggered, with the central bank deploying its dollar reserves.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have a Tough Monday to Kick Off the Week

    The crude oil markets have sold off rather hard during the Monday session, as we continue to see major resistance at a downtrend line.

  • President Zelenskyy: 'We will not allow anyone to annex this victory'

    Kira Rudick, a member of Ukraine’s Parliament who has taken up arms to defend her country, discusses the recent situation in Mariupol and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Day speech.

  • A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $65,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a commissions analyst who makes $65,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a cheese platter. Occupation: Commissions AnalystIndustry: SalesAge: 30Location: Chicago, ILSalary: $65,000Net Worth: $79,400 (savings: $8,800, 401(k): $2,300, Roth IRA: $43,000, tradition