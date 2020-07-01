India's June jobless rate falls to 11%: private think-tank CMIE

A man carrying a sack walks past a graffti of a healthcare worker during a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Wednesday as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The virus has infected over half a million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting economic activity, but fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.

Separately, the finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the gross Goods And Services Tax collections, an indicator of economic activities, in June touched 909.17 billion rupees, equal to 91% Of the collections in the same month last year.





(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Louise Heavens)