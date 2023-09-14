India's Kerala shuts schools, offices amid Nipah outbreak

STORY: Two adults and a child were still infected in hospital, and more than 700 people were being tested for the virus, spread via contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or people, a state health official said.

Two infected people have died since Aug. 30 in Kerala's fourth outbreak of the virus since 2018, forcing authorities to declare containment zones in at least eight Kozhikode villages.

A Reuters investigation in May identified parts of Kerala as among the places most at risk globally for outbreaks of bat viruses, especially as extensive deforestation and urbanization have brought people and wildlife into closer contact.