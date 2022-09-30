India's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi
Swati Bhat
·2 min read

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's benchmark repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the fourth straight increase in the current cycle, as policymakers extended their battle to tame stubbornly above-target retail inflation rate.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90% with five out of the six voting in favour of the hike.

The RBI has now raised rates by a total 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May but inflation continues to remain stubbornly high - a phenomenon that is affecting much of the global economy.

"The inflation trajectory remains clouded with uncertainties arising from continuing geopolitical tensions and nervous global financial market sentiments," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address accompanying the MPC's decision.

"In this backdrop, MPC was of the view that persistence of high inflation, necessitates further calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation to restrain broadening of price pressures, anchor inflation expectations and contain the second round effects. This action will support the medium-term growth prospects of our economy," he added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless and aggressive interest rate hikes over recent months to curb inflation have battered the rupee, and most other emerging and developed market currencies.

Policymakers around the world are grappling with a sweeping shift away from their respective currencies and into the safe-haven dollar, raising worries of capital outflows and further damage to their economies.

Economists say the RBI too would need to focus on ensuring the interest rate differential is not too low. [

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 5.65% and 6.15%, respectively.

India's annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in August, driven by a surge in food prices, and has stayed above the RBI's mandated 2-6% target band for eight consecutive months.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased marginally after the RBI's decision to 7.3737% at 0440 GMT while the partially convertible rupee weakened to 81.63 per dollar, from 81.57 prior to the policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.10% at 16,801.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 56,373.19.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting Nupur Anand; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap

    European Union countries meet on Friday to approve emergency levies on energy firms' windfall profits and launch talks on their next move to tackle Europe's energy crunch - possibly, a gas price cap. Energy ministers from the 27 EU member countries are negotiating measures proposed by Brussels last week to attempt to contain an energy price surge that is stoking record-high inflation and threatening a recession. Then, the ministers will turn their attention to the EU's next move to contain the price crunch - which many countries have said should be a broad gas price cap, while others - most notably, Germany - remain opposed.

  • Japan’s Kishida Orders Stimulus as Analysts Warn of Overspending

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government Friday to come up with an economic stimulus package by the end of October to help mitigate the impact of inflation, as economists warned against over-sized spending. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low a

  • Truss May Need to Match Brutal 2010 Austerity Cuts to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to cut spending on the same scale as George Osborne’s infamous austerity drive of 2010 in order to stabilize the UK public finances and win back the confidence of investors.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Ci

  • Cost of living: Energy bills set to rise but help cushions blow

    A two-year government-set cap means price rises taking effect on Saturday are lower than expected.

  • EU Targets Gas Prices as Energy Crisis Dwarfs Emergency Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is about to take its most concrete steps yet to tackle the energy crisis. It’s already becoming clear they won’t be nearly enough. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Pho

  • Jameis Winston doesn't practice again Thursday, but Saints-Vikings line doesn't move

    Jameis Winston missed a second straight day of practice.

  • Colorado snaps No. 15 Washington State’s winning streak in 1-1 draw

    Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister recaps the 1-1 draw between No. 15 Washington State women's soccer and Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Pullman. The Cougars move to 7-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 in conference, while the Buffs mark at 6-2-3 overall and 0-1-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • China factory activity ekes out growth in Sept, weakening global demand weighs

    China's factory activity eked out growth in September, but a slowdown in services sector growth and a downbeat private manufacturing survey pointed to further cooling as the economy grapples with COVID-19 curbs and softening export demand. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index beat expectations, helped by a series of recent easing measures, but the private Caixin survey showed factory activity contracting more quickly in September and the official survey showed a sharp slowdown in services sector activity growth. China's government has rolled out more than 50 policy measures since late May. But the data suggested the world's second-largest economy, also grappling with a property crisis, was struggling to regain traction after narrowly avoiding contraction in the second quarter.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

    The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.

  • Larry Summers warns that the risks building in the market look similar to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis as volatility in the UK threatens to spread globally

    "In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety," Summers said.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The Dow Jones industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) officially entered a bear market earlier this week, as it closed more than 20% below the record levels it hit early in January 2022. Other major benchmarks had seen even larger losses, but it took the most recent downturn in the stock market to pull the venerable Dow along with them. As you'd expect from a downturn, some of the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Industrials have taken harder hits than others.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]