India's Life Insurance Corp set for lacklustre market debut, analysts say

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) logo
Nupur Anand and Chris Thomas
·3 min read

By Nupur Anand and Chris Thomas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corp is likely to see a lacklustre debut when it lists on Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday despite the $2.7 billion initial public offering being oversubscribed, analysts said.

India priced LIC's record-breaking IPO last week at 949 Indian rupees ($12.20), the top of the indicated range. The government has raised around $2.7 billion from selling a 3.5% stake in LIC, the country's top insurer, which is state owned.

But volatility in global markets and selling pressure in the domestic stock market are likely to cast a shadow on LIC's listing, with the shares likely to start trading near the IPO price or at a slight discount.

"Unofficial grey premium is trading down into negative territory mainly on the back of depressed global markets which are in the bearish zone ... We expect a soft listing at +/- 5% of the offer price," said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at domestic brokerage Mehta Equities.

New Delhi had planned to list LIC in March this year but had to defer it as market conditions were not favourable in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

The offering is seen as being important to India meeting its ambitious target for selling off state assets. The debut performance will also set the mood for forthcoming issues after retail investors were badly burnt by India's recent large IPOs.

The price range for the issue was set between 902 and 949 rupees per share. LIC offered a discount to employees and retail investors of 45 rupees per share, while policyholders were given a discount of 60 rupees per share.

In the grey market, LIC shares were trading at a discount of nearly 15 rupees compared with a premium of nearly 100 rupees earlier this month.

"Even if the shares list flat on Tuesday, retail investors will still be able to make gains due to the discount that was offered so I don't see it as a bad bet as valuations are also attractive," Narendra Solanki, fundamental research head at domestic brokerage Anand Rathi.

The 66-year-old company dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies.

IPO MARKET SLOWDOWN

The Indian IPO market, which saw dizzying growth in 2021, has had a significant slowdown this year. This shows the impact of geopolitical tensions, stock market volatility, a price correction in over-valued stocks from recent IPOs, plus concerns about rising commodity and energy prices, and slower economic growth, EY said in a report on Monday.

In the first quarter of 2022, proceeds raised through India's primary markets were at $995 million via the three largest IPOs compared with $2.57 billion same period last year, EY said.

If market conditions improve there could be a robust pipeline of IPOs this year as more than 20 companies have filed draft prospectuses in first quarter of this year, Sandip Khetan, Partner and Financial Accounting Advisory Services Leader, EY India said.

($1 = 77.7840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scorching heat roasts India as New Delhi soars to 116 F

    Another brutal heat wave has much of India in its grasp this week and is causing temperatures to flirt with all-time records. AccuWeather forecasters say a brief break in the heat may be in sight for the nation that has sweltered since March, but it may not stick around for long. Heat began to ramp up once again late last week, especially for the region surrounding the capital city of New Delhi, home to more than 30 million people. Temperatures for the region in mid-May usually sit in the low 10

  • Six Flags eliminates unlimited food plan after TikTok trend

    Six Flags announced it was ending its unlimited food plan after TikTok personalities bragged about exploiting it to eat every meal there.

  • Home Depot Stock On Deck For Seasonally Strongest Quarter As Foot Traffic Slows

    Home Depot earnings come as data shows shop visits slowed in April after a strong start to the year.

  • Riverside County has more properties at risk of a wildfire than anywhere else in the country

    A new wildfire model by the First Street Foundation lets property owners assess their wildfire risk now and 30 years into the future.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Attempt Recovery

    Silver markets initially gapped higher to kick off trading on Monday, but then turned around to fill that gap. Ultimately though, we have seen a lot of buyers come back into the market after that.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Update for May 16, 2022

    Trader reaction to 1.0397 will determine the direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Monday.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Higher in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over“With valuatio

  • Tiger Global raised stakes in some tech names battered by year's rout -filing

    Investment firm Tiger Global, which has lost billions of dollars in this year's technology stock meltdown, increased its stakes during the first quarter in several companies that have been especially hard hit by the selloff, a regulatory filing shows. Tiger Global boosted its holding in consumer internet company Sea Limited by 18% to own 13.5 million shares on March 31, according to a filing made on Monday. Sea Limited's stock price has tumbled nearly 69% since January.

  • Three women in their 60s and 70s die in Rogers Park building where residents complained of heat

    Three women were found dead Saturday in a Rogers Park senior housing facility that the local alderman said lacked air conditioning. Throughout the day, the three women — 68, 72 and 76 years old — were discovered unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments, located in the 7400 block of N. Rogers Ave., Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The deaths followed days of ...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Rivian founder RJ Scaringe snaps up $1M worth of EV maker's stock

    Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth about $1 million, a securities filing posted Monday afternoon shows. Scaringe now holds 169,175 shares of direct stock worth $4,205,690, based on Monday's closing price. The purchase comes as Rivian shares fell Monday following news of a legal dispute with a seat supplier that puts its Amazon electric van program at risk and Ford's disclosure that it has sold another 7 million of its holdings in the company.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.