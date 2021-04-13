India's Maharashtra state announces 15 days of tough new Covid measures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment walk pass a quarantine centre in Mumbai, India, 12 April 2021.
Health workers walk pass a quarantine centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra's and India's biggest city

Maharashtra, the Indian state worst affected by the coronavirus, has announced sweeping new restrictions amid a wave of Covid-19 infections.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stopped short of calling it a lockdown, but said for the next 15 days, only essential services would function.

Mr Thackeray said gatherings of more than four and non-essential travel on public transport would be banned.

"The war has begun again," the chief minister said at a press conference.

"Now is the time for action," he added. "I am not saying a lockdown just now, but strict restrictions. I know bread and butter is important but saving lives is important."

He also acknowledged the need for more oxygen, saying supplies would be sought through the military.

Maharashtra is India's richest state and home to its biggest city, Mumbai. It has been the hardest hit in the nation by the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 258 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked specialist teams to visit the state to investigate why there has been such a dramatic spike in case numbers. The state announced tighter restrictions a week ago after India saw its highest day of infections since mid-September, with 93,249 new cases.

More than half of those cases were in Maharashtra.

Last week's new measures - including a night-time curfew and a ban on public gatherings - will remain during the new 15-day period.

A man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 12 April 2021.
A man receives a vaccine shot at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, April 2021

About 165,000 people are reported to have died of Covid-19 in India and there have been 12.5 million confirmed infections. The country's mass inoculation drive, the largest in the world, has proceeded at a slower than expected rate - about 100 million doses of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been administered so far, but the government has said it wants to vaccinate 250 million people by July.

Also on Tuesday, India authorised the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and agreed to fast-track approval for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Sputnik V is the third drug to be approved by India after Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech. Sputnik V's approval came as India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases globally.

India has the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and exported tens of millions of doses to smaller nations before a spike in cases increased domestic demand.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Xpeng in the race to automate EVs with lidar

    Elon Musk famously said any company relying on lidar is "doomed." Tesla instead believes automated driving functions are built on visual recognition and is even working to remove the radar. China's Xpeng begs to differ. Founded in 2014, Xpeng is one of China's most celebrated electric vehicle startups and went public when it was just six years old.

  • Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

    The United Nations, Turkey and Qatar announced Tuesday that a high-level conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides will take place in Istanbul later this month. The meeting is aimed at accelerating peace negotiations and achieving a political settlement to decades of conflict. The three co-conveners said they are “committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.”

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking talks to defuse tense military stand-off

    The president of Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin of ignoring attempts to reach him by telephone to defuse the rapidly spiralling military stand off between his country and Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said via his spokesman on Monday that he had asked the Kremlin for a phone call with the Russian president more than three weeks ago, but had so far been ignored. "The Kremlin, of course, has the request to talk to Vladimir Putin. We haven't received a response so far and very much hope that it's not a refusal of dialogue," Iuliia Mendel told The Associated Press. She said the request was lodged on March 26, when four Ukrainian troops were killed in a mortar attack in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he hadn't seen any requests from Mr Zelenskiy "in recent days". Russia has moved large numbers of troops towards its borders with Ukraine over the past month, fuelling fears that it may be planning a repeat of its 2014 assault on its eastern neighbour, which saw it annex Crimea and prop up two break-away states in the eastern Donbas region.

  • NBA-leading Jazz deal Thunder seventh straight loss, 106-96

    Bojan Bogdanovic knew the Jazz would look to him to take a leading role with three of Utah's primary players out. Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 22 as the Utah Jazz beat the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder 106-96 on Tuesday night. “We had guys out on this back-to-back, so we’re ran way more sets of fences for me so I was able to get to the basket and draw the fouls,” Bogdanovic said.

  • The Voice Recap: As We Head for the Knockouts, Nick Jonas Announces a Battle's Winner — Then Keeps the Loser

    The weirdest thing about what happened in Monday’s episode of The Voice wasn’t that Nick Jonas cut the contestant that he and his peers agreed had given the better Battle performance, it was that… it actually made sense. The “loser” was such a standout that you could understand why he’d be reluctant to let her […]

  • When will India resume international flights?

    Indians may have to hold off their international holiday plans for now. Restrictions on commercial international flight operations from India, which were first imposed in March 2020 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, may last for the most part of 2021, experts believe. Last month, the Narendra Modi government extended the restrictions until April 30, but given the current strong second wave of the pandemic, the ban will most likely get further extended.

  • Chinese premier calls for more communication between China, U.S.

    China and the United States should step up their communication while managing their differences and respecting each other's core interests, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of senior U.S. executives on Tuesday. China hopes the United States could work with China to meet each other halfway, said Li at a virtual conference with presidents and chief executives from more than 20 large U.S. companies.

  • Refs united: Germany's Steinhaus marries Webb

    Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus, the first woman to referee in one of Europe's top leagues, has married 2010 World Cup final ref Howard Webb.

  • India's second wave of coronavirus poses credit-negative threat - Moody's

    A second wave of coronavirus infections in India and new restrictions imposed to contain the surge pose a credit-negative threat and risks weakening the country's economic recovery, Moody's Investors Service said. "The (second wave) presents a risk to our growth forecast as the virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment," the agency's analysts said in a note dated Monday. India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, after overtaking Brazil as the second-most affected country.

  • Coronavirus pandemic hits Japan’s feared Yakuza in the pocket

    The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a body blow to Japan’s feared Yakuza underworld groups, which were already under growing pressure from authorities trying to stamp out “antisocial elements”. The National Police Agency has reported that membership of Japan’s crime syndicates fell for a 16th consecutive year in 2020, with 2,300 gangsters turning their backs on a life of crime. There are now an estimated 25,900 Yakuza in 20 major groups across the country, a sharp decline from a peak of more than 184,000 members in the gangs’ heyday in the early 1960s. Based in the central Japan city of Kobe, the Yamaguchi-gumi remains the largest single underworld group, although it lost around 700 members during the year, reducing its ranks to 8,200 followers. The Sumiyoshi-kai focuses its attentions on the upmarket districts of Tokyo, but lost around 300 people last year, bringing its numbers to around 4,200, while around 100 individuals left the Inagawa-kai, leaving it with 3,300 members. There were nine violent clashes between members of the Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group, including the shooting of two members of the gang in November on a street in the city of Amagasaki, close to the Yamaguchi-gumi’s stronghold in Kobe. The rival gangs are involved in a turf war to control the region’s drug trade as well as the sex, gambling, loan sharking and protection businesses that are the gangs’ traditional sources of income. Those sectors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants, bars and nightlife venues ordered to close in the early phases of the health crisis and now operating on strictly reduced hours, With the lost revenues, many places have closed, depriving the Yakuza of their protection money and other revenues. Other businesses that are struggling to survive have simply stopped paying the gangs, the Sankei newspaper reported. Local residents are also increasingly standing up to underworld groups that have offices in their districts, in part concerned that they might get caught in the crossfire of an attack on a known gang facility. In addition, new legislation has proved effective, with gangs now not permitted to have offices within 220 yards of a school and a number of local governments setting up rehabilitation and retraining schemes for former gang members.

  • Taliban to boycott peace talks until U.S. leaves Afghanistan: spokesman

    The Taliban will not attend "any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan" until "all foreign forces completely withdraw," a spokesperson for the group tweeted on Tuesday. Why it matters: That's an explicit rejection of an upcoming peace conference in Istanbul. It also follows President Biden's announcement that the U.S. will withdraw its troops by Sept. 11, but miss a deadline to do so by May 1.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The UN said Tuesday that the Istanbul conference would take place April 24–May 4 and aim to help the Taliban and Afghan government move toward a "just and durable political settlement."The Taliban, closer than ever to its goal of outlasting the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, seems to be suggesting that any such efforts will be on hold until all U.S. troops are withdrawn.Flashback: The Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban last year that called for a full U.S. withdrawal by May 1. As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.What they're saying: A senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday that the Sept. 11 deadline was "not conditions-based," meaning the U.S. would exit regardless of the military and political circumstances.In the meantime, the official said, the U.S. would put "the full weight of our government behind diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.""But what we will not do is use our troops as bargaining chips in that process," the official added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU countries tell Britain they cannot guarantee extradition of criminals in wake of Brexit

    Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event

    The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta. The gathering was slated for Saturday but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions.

  • Haridwar: Hundreds test positive for Covid at Kumbh Mela

    This comes a day after more than three million Hindus visited the festival as India's cases soar.

  • India reels amid virus surge, affecting world vaccine supply

    The Indian city of Pune is running out of ventilators as gasping coronavirus patients crowd its hospitals. The surge, which can be seen across India, is particularly alarming because the country is a major vaccine producer and a critical supplier to the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative. Already the rise in cases has forced India to focus on satisfying its domestic demand — and delay deliveries to COVAX and elsewhere, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

  • Sailor who shot, killed himself at Hawaii resort identified

    The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office on Monday identified the U.S. Navy sailor who shot and killed himself at a luxury resort after a standoff with police over the weekend. Russell Cruz, 40, of Kailua, Hawaii, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said. The Navy was still notifying relatives Monday and hadn't released his identity, said Cmdr. Cindy Fields, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force.

  • The Indian government’s silence over Kumbh Mela crowds during Covid-19 exposes its bias

    Imagine if the Tablighi Jamaat gathering had been happening right now, with India in the grip of a brutal second wave of Covid-19.

  • Kohli's 41-month stint as world's leading ODI batsman ends

    Virat Kohli’s 41-month reign as cricket’s leading batsman in the one-day format is over. The India captain was finally overhauled in the ODI player rankings after 1,258 days at the summit, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam becoming the new No. 1 on Wednesday. Babar made the jump courtesy of his 82-ball 94 in Pakistan’s win against South Africa last week.

  • Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

    World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.