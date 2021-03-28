India's Maharashtra state reports record spike in COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai
·1 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian state of Maharashtra reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number reported by any Indian state since March 2020, government data showed.

Maharashtra, one of India's largest states and home to the densely populated financial capital Mumbai, is the worst-hit state in a new surge of cases in India.

The country recorded 62,714 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours - the highest single-day tally since mid-October - according to the Health Ministry.

A night curfew and new curbs were imposed in Maharashtra on Sunday and local authorities said harsher measures could be implemented to contain the virus in the coming days.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

    A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat: smoking. Facing her first long-term stretch of unemployment, she started smoking again, out of a combination of boredom and anxiety.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • 'I can't believe this is happening': Travelers recount tales of getting stuck in Mexico after positive COVID tests

    A CDC order that went into effect requiring a negative COVID test before flying to the U.S. has temporarily stranded some travelers in Mexico.

  • Graham blasts Biden for response to Georgia election law: He ‘played the race card’

    "You know what's sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” he said.

  • Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

    There was one lap of green flag racing Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway before Mother Nature called NASCAR off.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hauliers face new COVID rules in England as Heathrow seeks holiday easing

    Certain lorry drivers arriving in England will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, the government said on Sunday as Heathrow Airport lobbied for the easing of an overseas holiday ban from mid-May. From April 6, Hauliers arriving from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules. "This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

  • Former candidate suspected of murdering missing 12-year-old

    Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, is charged in the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews.