India's Mahindra and Mahindra reports surge in quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chandini Monnappa
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anand Mahindra
    Indian businessman, born 1955

By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 57% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher revenues that offset an increase in costs due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages.

The company, chaired by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra, said it also saw a sharp rise in exports of automobiles and tractors in the October-December quarter.

Carmakers are seeing a pickup in demand compared to pandemic-hit 2021, but production has come under pressure from a global chip shortage and rising commodity prices. Several major Indian carmakers raised prices last year to pass on some of the excess costs to customers.

"Our auto business has done well despite supply side challenges, while our farm business has shown market share increase despite a slowdown in the market," Anish Shah, managing director at Mahindra said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Mahindra's revenue from the auto sector grew 15% during the reported quarter and it said the auto business was continuing to see a strong booking pipeline with more than 155,000 pending orders for its vehicles.

Consolidated net profit from continuing operations rose to 19.87 billion rupees ($265.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 12.68 billion rupees a year ago.

Last month, rival Maruti Suzuki India said it expected the chip crisis to ease, but higher commodity prices remained a concern.

Mahindra's shares rose 0.9% by 0710 GMT, compared with broader market which was up 0.74%.

($1 = 74.9510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French IT consulting firm Atos takes writedowns of $2.7 billion

    French IT consulting firm Atos said late on Wednesday that it took total writedowns of 2.4 billion euros ($2.74 billion) in the second-half of 2021 as part of a reshuffling of the group around three core activities. The impairment charges are divided up between a write-down of about 1.9 billion euros affecting its goodwill and non-current assets. It said that its operating margin in 2021 will be around 3.5% in 2021.

  • China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants

    China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" of how to pursue future development and confidence, as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape. The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development. "Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.

  • Russia Starts Military Drill Near NATO Borders: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Belarus began their largest joint military drills in years Thursday, watched closely by the U.S. and Europe amid tensions over neighboring Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThousands of tro

  • Lithuania seeks permanent U.S. troop deployment in face of Russian build-up

    Lithuania will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country to help boost security, the Baltic nation's president said on Wednesday. Gitanas Nauseda spoke after welcoming new rotation of German-led international NATO battle group, deployed in 2017 and soon to include 350 additional German troops in response to Russia massing its troops near Ukraine. Since 2019 the United States has deployed non-overlapping rotations of its own groups of about 500 troops and equipment in Lithuania, adding to the alliance's efforts to deter Russia from its vulnerable flank.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.69% and 1.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Nvidia (NVDA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • PayPal Execs Say Consumer Spending Is About to Take a Dive

    Paypal executives warned during the company's earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that forecasts for revenue and new active users would not be as strong as hoped. See: Lingering COVID-19...

  • Oregon car-selling juggernaut rises on news of banner quarter, growth forecast

    Lithia Motors announced a banner quarter on Wednesday and set its sights on bigger targets. “Strong performance across all business lines drove a record $11.39 in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter,” Bryan DeBoer, the Medford car seller’s CEO, said with the earnings report, issued before markets opened. Revenue reached $6.3 billion the fourth quarter, up 60% year over year, and adjusted quarterly net income rose 138% to $348 million.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With drillers returning to the oil patches, demand for oilfield services has improved significantly, making outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry bright again. Among the frontrunners that will possibly make the most of the improving business scenario are SLB, HAL, BKR and RES.