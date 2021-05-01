India's Maruti Suzuki sells 159,691 vehicles in April

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 159,691 vehicles in April, down 4.4% from the month before but still marking a sharp recovery from last year when the country was locked down to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest monthly sales total includes domestic sales of 137,151 and exports of 17,237, Maruti said in a statement on Saturday. In March it sold a total of 167,014 vehicles, of which 146,203 were for the domestic market.

Maruti did not sell any cars locally in April 2020 and exported a mere 632 vehicles after India announced a lockdown in late March which brought vehicles sales to a grinding halt. The restrictions were only eased towards the second half of the year.

The company said on April 27 it expected a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country would strengthen demand for personal mobility and that lockdowns in some cities had not yet hurt sales or production.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Holmes)