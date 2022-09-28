India's massive card security deadline unlikely to be extended

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai
Nupur Anand
·3 min read

By Nupur Anand

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants.

Despite a demand by smaller merchants to delay the compliance date, there has been no indication so far by the central bank that there is likely to be an extension in deadline, three banking and merchant sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not respond to an email request for comment.

"The general sense is that banks, card networks and (bigger) merchants are better prepared and so the push from the ecosystem side for an extension has also not been massive and we haven't received any indication to suggest an extension either," said a banker with a large state-owned bank.

"If it happens, it will be a surprise," he added.

Three years ago, India embarked on a mammoth exercise to secure card data by requiring businesses to tokenise cards by Sept. 30.

Tokenisation is a process by which card details are replaced by a unique code or token, generated by an algorithm, allowing online purchases without exposing card details, in a bid to improve data security.

The RBI first introduced the norms in 2019 and after several extensions has ordered all companies in India to purge saved credit and debit card data from their systems by Oct. 1, 2022.

While banks, card companies and large retailers are prepared, smaller merchants may face trouble which they say could lead to revenue losses for them in the short-term.

Merchant associations have also reached out to the central bank to see if they can be given more time.

Some merchants and bankers also fear card-related transactions may drop in the short-term after tokenisation norms are introduced.

"The moment an additional layer or friction is introduced, payments seem to drop. And there are concerns that initially we may see recurring drop by similar levels to what we had seen," said Rohit Kumar, Founding Partner of TQH Consulting, a public policy consulting firm.

When the previous tokenisation deadline was nearing, recurring payments were failing by 10-15%, according to merchants.

Apart from payments, other things that need to be stress tested include what happens when a product is returned and other post-transaction flows as card data will not be stored on the merchant servers, said Rajaram Suresh of Boston Consulting Group.

Unlike India where it has been made mandatory, European stakeholders have been encouraged to tokenise cards for security benefits, Suresh added.

However, analysts argue that at a time when digital payments are expected to reach the $10 trillion mark by 2026, tokenisation is imperative. Fraud concerning card or internet transactions have been on a rise and made up 34.6% of total number of fraud cases in FY21, according to central bank data.

"People are used to one-click checkout so adoption may take more time and some people may shift to cash but considering that this makes online transactions more secure, customers will adopt this faster without much chaos this time around," said Jagdish Kumar Senior Vice President of Worldline India.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi King Names Crown Prince Mohammed as Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s 86-year-old king appointed his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to replace him as prime minister, continuing a gradual transfer of power in the world’s largest oil exporter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersUS Housing Prices Fall for First

  • Chicago Fed president defends dot plot as he says interest-rate plateau may be warranted next year

    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Tuesday gave a spirited defense of the dot plot as he said rates may need to plateau next year.

  • Gold bounces from 2-1/2-year trough as dollar rally cools

    Gold prices rebounded from a 2-1/2-year low on Tuesday as a slight pause in the dollar rally helped restore greenback-priced bullion's allure, although risks from looming rate hikes persisted. Spot gold was 0.5% higher at $1,629.69 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT (1746 GMT), after climbing over 1% to $1,642.29 earlier in the session. "Today is just a little bit of a recovery after some of the extreme weakness seen over recent days ... but I don't think there's really any fundamental change taking place in the gold market," said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

  • Could daily coffee help you live longer? New study suggests health benefits

    Now there's scientific proof: coffee may be as good for your heart as it is for your soul.

  • Mayfield, Panthers passing game a concern despite 1st win

    While the Carolina Panthers finally got their first victory of the season with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, the passing game remains a major issue. Baker Mayfield has struggled since his arrival in Carolina, completing just 51.9% of his passes for 550 yards with three touchdowns and one interception through three games. “I am going to look back at the tape and not be real happy with how I played, considering the third down conversions and our passing game," Mayfield said after his first win with the Panthers.

  • Chile authorities scour mountains for missing British astronomer

    Chile authorities on Wednesday were scouring an arid mountainous region of the country in a search for British astronomer Thomas Marsh who disappeared more than 10 days ago from an observatory in northern Chile where he was on a research visit. The local prosecutor's office, police, emergency services and the military are searching for the 60-year-old University of Warwick researcher around the La Silla observatory, located in a mountainous area some 600 kilometers (373 miles) north of the Chilean capital Santiago. The search, supported by drones, aerial surveillance systems and ground teams with dogs to cover an area of more than 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres), has so far failed to find the astronomer, though local authorities held out hope that he could be found alive.

  • CAR T-cell therapy is becoming a more accepted therapeutic approach. What is it?

    What is CAR T-cell therapy and how can it help cure some diseases?

  • Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

    That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds. Aside from the 80-yard, 12-play masterpiece that ended with Melvin Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run, Wilson directed a dozen drives that resulted in two long field goal attempts and 10 punts as the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over San Francisco.

  • Netflix’s New Ad Venture Will Boost Earnings, Analyst Says

    Atlantic Equities boosted its rating to Overweight from Neutral, and bumped up its price target to $283 from $211.

  • Zach Wilson will return to lineup Sunday against Steelers, barring setback

    Zach Wilson is back

  • India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities

    India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it Wednesday of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. The ban followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of India and raids on its offices this month. Muslims comprise more than 14% of India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • BOE Steps Back Into Bond Market to Restore Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The Bank of England staged a dramatic intervention to stave off an imminent crash in the gilt market by pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds. With the fallout fro

  • Arizona State football coach speculation swirls around Oregon coordinator Kenny Dillingham

    Speculation surrounding Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program continues to swirl.

  • See how the latest voter registration data is likely to tilt Florida’s midterm elections

    For years, Republicans have been making gains with registered voters in Florida, catching up to Democrats last year for the first time, an accomplishment Gov. Ron DeSantis has often touted.

  • Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.

    Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.

  • Exclusive-Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts

    Some major advertisers including Dyson, Mazda and chemicals company Ecolab have suspended their marketing campaigns or removed their ads from parts of Twitter because their promotions are appearing alongside tweets soliciting child pornography, the companies told Reuters. Ads for at least 30 brands, ranging from Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Coca-Cola Co. to a children's hospital, have appeared on the profile pages of Twitter accounts that peddle links to the exploitative material, according to a Reuters review of accounts identified in new research about child sex abuse online from cybersecurity group Ghost Data. In one example, a promoted tweet for shoe and accessories brand Cole Haan appeared next to a tweet in which a user said they were "trading teen/child" content.

  • Fed's Bostic backs 75-basis-point hike in November, smaller rise in December

    The lack of clear progress on inflation means the Federal Reserve needs "moderately restrictive" interest rates that should reach a level between 4.25% and 4.50% by the end of this year, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. "Inflation is still high ... and it is not moving with enough speed back down to our 2% target," Bostic said in a conference call from Atlanta, adding that his baseline outlook is for the U.S. central bank to hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its November policy meeting and by half a percentage point at the December gathering. That puts Bostic at the median of his colleagues who projected last week that they would need to lift the Fed's target policy rate an additional 1.25 percentage points at the two remaining meetings this year.

  • LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee

    The network passed on the Tigers' Week 6 contest against the Vols twice.

  • The average student-loan borrower will see their monthly bill drop by up to $300 a month when payments restart, the Education Department said

    Student-loan borrowers with a remaining balance after Biden's forgiveness will see monthly bills that are $200 to $300 lower, the Ed. Dept. estimates.

  • Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing

    There's a reason people are advised to keep anywhere from three to six months' worth of living expenses in a savings account. Personal Capital surveyed its users recently and found that overall, Americans had $59,506.81 in cash. The median cash balance among 30-somethings, for example, was $50,974.75, while the median cash balance among those in their 60s was $119,289.96.